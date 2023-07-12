FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens FC have confirmed the appointment of Sam Charles Ssenyange aka Kadidi.

The Queens of Soccer confirmed the arrival of the coach on Wednesday, after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

“Kampala Queens FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Nsanziro Sam Charles Ssenyange “Kadidi” as the team head Coach with immediate effect on a two year contract deal.” The club confirmed.

Ssenyange has previously coached at Mbarara City FC, Paidha Black Angels FC, Tooro United FC, Kampala Club Marines, UTODA FC, City Lads, Elite Soccer Academy and KCCA FC where he was assistant last season.

He also previously coached in South Africa and Lesotho.

At Kampala Queens, Ssenyange replaces Hamza Lutalo who won the league title last season.

He will be assisted by Tonny Mawejje as first assistant and Shafic Mutebi as second assistant.

The team is preparing to play in CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for CAF Women’s Champions League.