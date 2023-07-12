Overview: Rwanda's Premier League outfit Rayon Sports Football Club confirmed the signing of striker Charles Bbaale from Uganda's Sports Club Villa on a year-long deal.

Rwanda Premier League outfit Rayon Sports Football Club has confirmed the signing of forward Charles Bbaale on a two-year deal.

Bbaale completed his two-year tenure at Sports Club Villa at the end of last season where he had a stellar season.

He had joined the Jogoos from Kaaro Kalungi Football Club at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Charles Bbaale

Bbaale was the top scorer in the Buganda Masaza Cup football competition during the 2020 season with eight goals to his name as he guided the Gomba Lions to their fifth title in as many seasons.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports has also signed Moussa Aruna Majaliwa, a midfielder who featured for Bumamuru last season.

The other signing for Rayon Sports is Aimable Nsabimana who joins one a season long move from Kiyovu Sports.