Contractual renewal talks between SC Villa and forward Charles Bbaale have collapsed with the striker destined to leave the club. Unidentified Rwanda Premier League could be his next destination [Pulse Sports]

SC Villa have reportedly signed Onduparaka defender cum striker Denis Ojara a two-year contract [Swift Sports]

She Makerere are in advanced talks to finalize the signing of Amina Nababi, a free agent following the expiry of her contract at Rines SS WFC [Nalubaale Sports]

Uganda Cranes custodian Charles Lukwago is linked with a move to the Rwanda Premier League after being released by Ethiopia’s St. George [Pulse Sports]

Former Wakiso Giants defender Ashraf Mbaziira has joined Express on a two-year contract from Regional side Kajjansi United [Swift Sports]

Wakiso Hill WFC are in advanced talks with defender Benitah Nagujja to join their squad ahead of the new FUFA Women Super League season. [Nalubaale Sports]

TP Mazembe and Kenya’s Gor Mahia have expressed interest in Vipers forward Karim Ndugwa who has struggled to replicate his form that he enjoyed while at BUL [Pulse Sports]