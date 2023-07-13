SC Villa are keenly monitoring former Police and Wakiso Giants winger Pius Kaggwa. The player is currently training with the Jogoos and if all goes well, he will sign a two year contract [Swift Sports]

Samson Kiirya has completed a move to NEC from Wakiso Giants where he has reliably signed a two year contract.

Uganda Hippos and Proline forward Alpha Thierry Ssali is close to completing a deal with newly promoted NEC [Pulse Sports]

Goalkeeping coach Swaib Ssebagala has left Soltilo Bright Stars ahead of a potential move to URA [Swift Sports]

Samson Kigozi’s transfer to Wakiso Giants is in advanced stages. He is a free agent after leaving Maroons where he spent last season.