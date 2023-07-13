Hamis Kiiza Diego celebrates with Alpha Thierry Ssali

SC Villa are keenly monitoring former Police and Wakiso Giants winger Pius Kaggwa. The player is currently training with the Jogoos and if all goes well, he will sign a two year contract [Swift Sports]

Samson Kiirya has completed a move to NEC from Wakiso Giants where he has reliably signed a two year contract.

Uganda Hippos and Proline forward Alpha Thierry Ssali is close to completing a deal with newly promoted NEC [Pulse Sports]

Goalkeeping coach Swaib Ssebagala has left Soltilo Bright Stars ahead of a potential move to URA [Swift Sports]

Samson Kigozi’s transfer to Wakiso Giants is in advanced stages. He is a free agent after leaving Maroons where he spent last season.

Senior Staff writer at Kawowo Sports mainly covering football

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think