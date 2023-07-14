Overview: Buddu head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa believes that the two new players (Joel Sserunjogi and Isaac Oforywoth) will give him options in the home game against Kyaggwe at Masaka Recreation Ground.

The 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup enters Matchday 3 this weekend with eight games on the enticing menu.

Four matches will be played on Saturday, 14th July and another set of four games on the subsequent day.

Saturday, 14th July

Ssese will play their second home game in succession against the defending champions Busiro at the Lutoboka Playground

At the Bakijjulula Playground, Kabula is at home to on-form Mawokota.

At the Mawogola Ssaza ground, the home team (Mawogola) will play the record champions Ggomba.

2011 champions Buluuli will entertain Buweekula at the St Lawrence Playground.

Sunday, 16th July

Following a shock 1-0 defeat away to Buweekula, Buddu returns to the Masaka fortress against Kyaggwe.

Buddu who are sponsored by Paints manufacturers Kansai Plascon have a huge boost following the clearance of Joel Sserunjogi and Isaac Ofoyrwoth.

Buddu Line up against Kooki

Buddu head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa believes that these two players will give him options.

“We lost in the previous match away to Buweekula in Mubende. Now the focus is to concentrate and win before our home fans. We have Joel (Sserunjogi) and Allan (Oforywoth) available. This gives us options in offence,” Mugerwa revealed.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach Buddu Ssaza

After two losses Kyadondo is at home to Kkooki at the Homesdallen Playground in Gayaza.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side has no option but to win after suffering two consecutive losses at home and away to Buweekula and Buluuli respectively.

Elsewhere, Bulemeezi plays their second home game without fans at Kasana Playground against islanders Buvuma.

Meanwhile, Emuron Recoba’s Butambala visits Bugerere in the quest for their first victory.

The Masaza Cup tournament is famous for huge passionate crowds.

Buganda Masaza Cup 2023 | Matchday 3 Fixtures

Saturday, 14th July

Ssese Vs Busiro – Lutoboka

Kabula Vs Mawokota – Bakijjulula

Mawogola Vs Ggomba – Mawogola Ssaza ground

Buluuli Vs Buweekula – St Lawrence Playground

Sunday, 16th July

Kyadondo Vs Kkooki – Homesdallen Playground, Gayaza

Bulemeezi Vs Buvuma – Kasana Playground

Buddu Vs Kyaggwe – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Bugerere Vs Butambala – Kasana Playground