Henry Kamuntu Golf Memorial Tournament 2023:

Winning Team : Case Medcare – 112 points

: Case Medcare – Runners up : Stanbic Bank 2 – 110 points

: Stanbic Bank 2 – Second Runners up: Crown Beverages Limited – 109 points

Individuals Winners:

Men: Jae Hong Suh – 40 points Countback

Jae Hong Suh – Ladies: Diana Nabukenya – 38 points Countback

Humanity has extremes of life with great trend changing endeavors and efforts always undertaken to better the living conditions.

In good and enduring times, life maneuvers its way given the prevailing conditions.

During the recently concluded Henry Kamuntu Memorial Golf tournament held at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala, the aforementioned aspects came to fore.

Golfers openly showed their solidarity to the family of the fallen banker-cum-golfer.

As early as 6 AM, the golfers braved the sunrise dew through the scorching sun to play Kamuntu’s best game as they collected over Ug.Shs 35M.

Different top performers at the Henry Kamuntu memorial golf tournament show off their plaques

For starters, Kamuntu is among the millions of people claimed by the Coronavirus bug in 2020-2022 time span.

The proceeds from the tournament were channeled to the Kamuntu Foundation that is currently run by the wife who has three children.

Team Airtel receives their plaque.

Over 20 teams contributed Shs 500,000 towards this noble cause.

“There was a great tournament for the Henry Kamuntu Memorial. We thank the different golfers and companies which generously contributed. This is the sportsmanship and humanity element we yearn to have” Emmanuel Wamala, the Uganda Golf Club captain disclosed.

Emmanuel Wamala (right) receives a plaque.

Golf course business:

On the fairways proper, CASE Medcare team tallied by 112 points to topple the day.

Dr Katty Kabenge (37 points), Martha Babirye (37 points), Vincent Asiimwe (38 points) and Fred Kimbugwe (33 points) consitututed the winning team.

Stanbic Bank 2 team was runners up with 110 points.

Kamuntu family speech

Paddy Muramiirah (35 points), John Karionji (41 points), Yunus Bbaale (33 points) and Bernard Katehangwa (32) were part of Stanbic Bank 2 team.

Crown Beverages Limited was third placed with 109 points.

Golfer at the Kamuntu memorial tournament

Player ready to swing off

Individuals Winners:

Jae Hong Suh scored 40 points to win on countback ahead of Paul Masson for the best individual award (men).

Francis Kazinduki tallied 39 points for third place. Diana Nabukenya (38 countback) was outstanding for the females.

Veteran Edrae Kagombe had also scored 38 points whilst Hellen Kisinde had 37 points.

Martha Babirye (right) receives the longest drive plaque

Martha Babirye swings off. She won the longest drive competition

Side Bets:

Martha Babirye won the women longest drive contest and Ernest Wasake drove longest for the men.

Gilbert Asiimwe won the nearest to the pin men competition with Jackie Kamunyu the best for the women.

The tournament was spiced up by a hole-in-one shot from Peter Tumusiime on hole no.11.