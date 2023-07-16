Overview: By acquiring a 49% stake of Arua Hill Sports Club, Cayman Global Ventures aims to leverage its extensive expertise and resources to enhance the club's training facilities, and overall operations.

Uganda Premier League entity Arua Hill Sports Club has acquired a key strategic partner in Cayman Global Ventures.

The development comes after Cayman Islands based Investment firm acquired 49% stake of the West Nile stationed entity valued at $ 1.75M (at least Ug.Shs 6.4 billion).

Arua Hill chairman Eng. Joel Jaffar Aita (right) with John Smith, CEO of Cayman Global Ventures

This partnership is expected to offer numerous benefits for both entities.

The strategic investment will empower Arua Hill Sports Club to further develop and cultivate young talent, with a focus on establishing a robust academy.

This shift will transform Arua Hill Sports Club from primarily participating in league games to becoming a center of excellence for talent development.

The club’s academy will serve as a platform for sourcing, nurturing, and internationalizing young talent.

Some of the Arua Hill Sports Club players celebrating last season Credit: John Batanudde

By acquiring this stake, Cayman Global Ventures aims to leverage its extensive expertise and resources to enhance the club’s training facilities, and overall operations, as confessed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Smith.

We believe in the club’s potential to become a powerhouse in African football, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of sourcing young talent from emerging markets like Africa. Our concentration shall be in line with the above vision not in league competitions. John Smith, CEO – Cayman Global Ventures.

“This signifies a major milestone in Cayman Global Ventures’ expansion strategy and underscores their dedication to supporting the advancement of sports clubs in emerging markets” Smith adds.

Eng. Joel Jaffar Aita envisages this partnership as a great opportunity for revenue generation for the club christened as the “Kongolos” (Leopards).

The partnership of Arua Hill Sports Club with Cayman Global Ventures is welcome and strategic. See ourselves bringing in more revenue for the club. Eng. Joel Jaffar Aita, chairman Arua Hill Sports Club

Over the past four years, Arua Hill Sports Club has built a distinguished reputation in Ugandan football, boasting a rich history of success.

The club has become a prominent fixture in the regional sports scene, boasting a passionate fan base and a consistent record of excellence since being promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

Moreover, Arua Hill Sports Club has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting the sport at grassroots and professional levels.

In line with the new arrangements in the partnership, the club is mandated to identify and prepare at least 10 players annually for the international market.

This will mean the club will not be participating in the Star Times Uganda Premier League to reorganize for its new role.

In the past few weeks, a number of players confirmed departure from the club to include former captain Rashid “Mertesacker” Toha, left back Richard Matovu, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Ivan Eyam, Bright Joseph Vuni and others.