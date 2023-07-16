Uganda Women’s National team needed to dig deep to overcome hard fighting Rwanda.

The return leg of the first round of the 2024 Paris Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers played at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday saw Uganda win 1-0.

Normal time ended in a barren stalemate and it needed substitute Fazila Ikwaput to score ten minutes into extra time.

Ikwaput who replaced Hasifah Nassuna at the start of the second half fired a low drive into the bottom left corner.

Like it was the case in the first leg, Uganda had numerous scoring chances but her again, their wastefulness was at play.

Fauzia Najjemba, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Sandra Nabweteme all got in one on one situations with the goalkeeper but all couldn’t find the target.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi indicated there is still work to do despite advancing to the next stage.

“We managed to get the result but it was tough for us. We have to go back and work on a number of aspects before facing our next opponents.” He said.

Uganda will face Cameroon at the second qualification round.