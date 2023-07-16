Overview: The victors (Lweza Starlets) smiled home with a glittering huge trophy, gold medals, jerseys and cash worth $600 (at least Ug.shs 2,100,000).

Champions Cup Uganda 2023:

Gold Medal Match : Lweza Starlets 1-0 Big Boys

: Lweza Starlets Big Boys Bronze Medal Match: Lake View 0(2) – 0(0) Best Western

The beautiful game of football has the enviable powers to rally, unite and excite masses in varying fashion.

Many personalities have often utilized the magnificent forces of this sport to make ends meet.

The inaugural edition of the Champions Cup Uganda held at ESA Park – Kitubulu (Katabi Town Council) was intended to front the health aspect.

Champions Cup 2023 Uganda action at ESA Park – Kitubulu in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District

The joy bundles of scoring

The day-long tournament for players under the age of 21 years was won by Lweza Starlets Football Academy.

Lweza Starlets Football Academy edged Big Boys team 1-0 in a pulsating finale with star player Marvin Mukiibi on target.

Mukiibi, 18, is a student at football power house St Mary’s Kitende and a player at Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Lweza Starlets receive their 2.2M dummy cheque

The victors smiled home with a glittering huge trophy, gold medals, jerseys and cash worth $600 (at least Ug.shs 2,200,000).

The runners up (Big Boys) earned $ 200 (at least Ug.shs 700,000), silver medals and a jersey set too.

The bronze medal match between Lake View Kitinda and Best Western was won by the latter after a 2-0 post match penalty victory.

Normal time had ended goal-less.

Some of the youngsters in Kalangala Hall, Best Western Hotel

Prior to the football business end, there was a special training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health for the players and their managers at Best Western Premier Hotel (Kalangala Hall).

The training session (counselling) and interactive feedback was conducted by vastly experienced health worker Aisha Nakato.

Health worker Aisha Nakato interacts with a youngster during the health session

The young players in education about health

All the development was courtesy of Green Sports Africa (GSA) in conjunction with the Master Card Foundation.

It feels nice to win. To play in such a tournament of the Champions Cup is a big honour. I have learnt a lot especially to do with quick reaction, proper game management and basically health improvement. I thank my teammates, the opponents, organizers Green Sports Africa and the sponsors Master Card Foundation. Marvin Mukiibi, Player Lweza Starlets Soccer Academy

“We learnt a great deal on how to handle these young players especially issues concerning reproductive health. The health worker at the session was spot-on as she emphasized key issues on life management especially as regards the killer diseases of HIV/AIDS, Corona Virus and others. This was very beneficial” Hajji Mwerusi, the director of Entebbe City Soccer Academy noted.

Hajji Mwerusi, the director of Entebbe City Soccer Academy with his submission during the interactive health session at Best Western Premier Hotel

Kassim Ismaily being interviewed by the media

Kassim Ismaily, a director at Green Sports Africa (GSA) tagged the version of Champions Cup Uganda as a total success.

in a special way, Ismaily lauded all the participating teams, organizing team, local leaders, health worker, security, football leaders in Uganda, ESA Park management and every stakeholder who had contributed positively to the success of this project.

We had a very successful Champions Cup in Uganda. I thank every stakeholder who contributed positively from the players, their managers and coaches, health worker, venue people, media and the community. Asante Sana (thank you) so much. Our key partners, the Master Card Foundation take a lion’s share of this praise for the job well executed. Kassim Ismaily, Director – Green Spors Africa

Kassim smaily appreciates the referees

Robert Kakanga, coach of Together As One Team receives their certificates

The Green Sports Africa (GSA) team on ground identified a couple of outstanding players and will liaise with their leaders to advance their football careers through the GSA network on the entire African continent.

For starters, GSA has firmly established roots in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria with prospects of drastically spreading wings to the rest of the countries.

Officials on duty

All Results:

Group Stages:

Entebbe City Soccer 1-0 Entebbe City Lads

Scorer: Conelius Muyimbwa

Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One 1-0 Entebbe Pride

Scorer:Allan Mungu

ESA Park 2-0 Garuga Soccer Academy

Lweza Starlets 1-1 Together as One

Scorers: Rashid Mugulusi (Together as One), Marvin Mukiibi (Lweza Starlets)

Entebbe Old Stars Soccer Academy 0-0 Garuga Soccer Club

Lake View Kitinda 2-0 Entebbe Soccer Academy

Scorers: Andrew Ogema, Ramathan Latibu

Excel Soccer Academy 3-1 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two

Scorers: Jeremy Matata X3 (Excel Soccer Academy), Ali Malik (Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two)

Best Western 2-0 Entebbe City Soccer

Scorer: David Mulungi X2

Entebbe City Lads 0-1 Big Boys

Scorer: Wilber Musinguzi

Garuga Academy 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One

Entebbe All Stars 1-1 Together as One

Scorers: Watib Remember (Together as One), Emmanuel Kaweesi (Entebbe All Stars)

Lweza Starlets 1-0 Garuga Soccer Club

Scorer: Stephan Walumu

Entebbe Kitinda 2-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two

Scorers: Rodgers Rwothomio, Nobert Enzama

Big Boys 0-0 Entebbe City Soccer

Best Western1-0 Entebbe City Lads

Scorer: Emmanuel Batambairwe

Entebbe Pride 2-0 Garuga Soccer Academy

Scorers: Brian Kiyimba, Caros Kaddu

ESA Park 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One

Lweza Starlet 1-1 Entebbe Old Stars

Scorers: Stephen Walumu (Lweza Starlets), Emmanuel Kaweesi (Entebbe Old Stars)

Garuga Soccer Academy 0-0 Together as One

Entebbe Soccer Academy 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two

Excel Soccer Academy 1-0 Entebbe Kitinda

Scorer: Jeremy Matata

Quarter finals:

Best Western 1-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One

Scorer: David Mulungi

ESA Park 0-2 Big Boys

Scorers: Badru Ssembatya, Arafat Kabanda

Lweza Starlets 1-0 Excel

Scorer: Alex Yiga

Lake View 0 (2) – 0 (1) Entebbe Old Stars

Semi Finals:

Lweza Starlets 0(3) – 0(2) Best Western

Big Boys 1-0 Lake View Kitinda

Scorer: Arafat Kabanda

Bronze Medal Match: Lake View 0(2) – 0(0) Best Western

Final: Lweza Starlets 1-0 Big Boys

Scorer: Marvin Mukiibi

Group stag action at ESA Park facility during the 2023 Champions Cup Uganda