Champions Cup Uganda 2023:
- Gold Medal Match: Lweza Starlets 1-0 Big Boys
- Bronze Medal Match: Lake View 0(2) – 0(0) Best Western
The beautiful game of football has the enviable powers to rally, unite and excite masses in varying fashion.
Many personalities have often utilized the magnificent forces of this sport to make ends meet.
The inaugural edition of the Champions Cup Uganda held at ESA Park – Kitubulu (Katabi Town Council) was intended to front the health aspect.
The day-long tournament for players under the age of 21 years was won by Lweza Starlets Football Academy.
Lweza Starlets Football Academy edged Big Boys team 1-0 in a pulsating finale with star player Marvin Mukiibi on target.
Mukiibi, 18, is a student at football power house St Mary’s Kitende and a player at Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants Football Club.
The victors smiled home with a glittering huge trophy, gold medals, jerseys and cash worth $600 (at least Ug.shs 2,200,000).
The runners up (Big Boys) earned $ 200 (at least Ug.shs 700,000), silver medals and a jersey set too.
The bronze medal match between Lake View Kitinda and Best Western was won by the latter after a 2-0 post match penalty victory.
Normal time had ended goal-less.
Prior to the football business end, there was a special training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health for the players and their managers at Best Western Premier Hotel (Kalangala Hall).
The training session (counselling) and interactive feedback was conducted by vastly experienced health worker Aisha Nakato.
All the development was courtesy of Green Sports Africa (GSA) in conjunction with the Master Card Foundation.
It feels nice to win. To play in such a tournament of the Champions Cup is a big honour. I have learnt a lot especially to do with quick reaction, proper game management and basically health improvement. I thank my teammates, the opponents, organizers Green Sports Africa and the sponsors Master Card Foundation.Marvin Mukiibi, Player Lweza Starlets Soccer Academy
“We learnt a great deal on how to handle these young players especially issues concerning reproductive health. The health worker at the session was spot-on as she emphasized key issues on life management especially as regards the killer diseases of HIV/AIDS, Corona Virus and others. This was very beneficial” Hajji Mwerusi, the director of Entebbe City Soccer Academy noted.
Kassim Ismaily, a director at Green Sports Africa (GSA) tagged the version of Champions Cup Uganda as a total success.
in a special way, Ismaily lauded all the participating teams, organizing team, local leaders, health worker, security, football leaders in Uganda, ESA Park management and every stakeholder who had contributed positively to the success of this project.
We had a very successful Champions Cup in Uganda. I thank every stakeholder who contributed positively from the players, their managers and coaches, health worker, venue people, media and the community. Asante Sana (thank you) so much. Our key partners, the Master Card Foundation take a lion’s share of this praise for the job well executed.Kassim Ismaily, Director – Green Spors Africa
The Green Sports Africa (GSA) team on ground identified a couple of outstanding players and will liaise with their leaders to advance their football careers through the GSA network on the entire African continent.
For starters, GSA has firmly established roots in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria with prospects of drastically spreading wings to the rest of the countries.
All Results:
Group Stages:
Entebbe City Soccer 1-0 Entebbe City Lads
Scorer: Conelius Muyimbwa
Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One 1-0 Entebbe Pride
Scorer:Allan Mungu
ESA Park 2-0 Garuga Soccer Academy
Lweza Starlets 1-1 Together as One
Scorers: Rashid Mugulusi (Together as One), Marvin Mukiibi (Lweza Starlets)
Entebbe Old Stars Soccer Academy 0-0 Garuga Soccer Club
Lake View Kitinda 2-0 Entebbe Soccer Academy
Scorers: Andrew Ogema, Ramathan Latibu
Excel Soccer Academy 3-1 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two
Scorers: Jeremy Matata X3 (Excel Soccer Academy), Ali Malik (Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two)
Best Western 2-0 Entebbe City Soccer
Scorer: David Mulungi X2
Entebbe City Lads 0-1 Big Boys
Scorer: Wilber Musinguzi
Garuga Academy 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One
Entebbe All Stars 1-1 Together as One
Scorers: Watib Remember (Together as One), Emmanuel Kaweesi (Entebbe All Stars)
Lweza Starlets 1-0 Garuga Soccer Club
Scorer: Stephan Walumu
Entebbe Kitinda 2-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two
Scorers: Rodgers Rwothomio, Nobert Enzama
Big Boys 0-0 Entebbe City Soccer
Best Western1-0 Entebbe City Lads
Scorer: Emmanuel Batambairwe
Entebbe Pride 2-0 Garuga Soccer Academy
Scorers: Brian Kiyimba, Caros Kaddu
ESA Park 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One
Lweza Starlet 1-1 Entebbe Old Stars
Scorers: Stephen Walumu (Lweza Starlets), Emmanuel Kaweesi (Entebbe Old Stars)
Garuga Soccer Academy 0-0 Together as One
Entebbe Soccer Academy 0-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team Two
Excel Soccer Academy 1-0 Entebbe Kitinda
Scorer: Jeremy Matata
Quarter finals:
Best Western 1-0 Fimbo Soccer Academy Team One
Scorer: David Mulungi
ESA Park 0-2 Big Boys
Scorers: Badru Ssembatya, Arafat Kabanda
Lweza Starlets 1-0 Excel
Scorer: Alex Yiga
Lake View 0 (2) – 0 (1) Entebbe Old Stars
Semi Finals:
Lweza Starlets 0(3) – 0(2) Best Western
Big Boys 1-0 Lake View Kitinda
Scorer: Arafat Kabanda
Bronze Medal Match: Lake View 0(2) – 0(0) Best Western
Final: Lweza Starlets 1-0 Big Boys
Scorer: Marvin Mukiibi