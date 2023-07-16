Overview: He becomes the third Angolan player in the Uganda Premier League joining Vipers’ Miguel Nzau and striker Nelione Jose Tavares who previously made just two appearances for the Kitende based side.

Moments after announcing the arrival of Brazilian Joao Gabriel, KCCA have gone overseas again with the signing of Aires Emilson Gonzaga.

The centre back signs for the Kasasiro on a two year contract and becomes the club’s second official signing under Portuguese Sergio Traguil who will be in charge at Lugogo next season.

“I’m excited to be here in Uganda and to be joining KCCA FC. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I want to make a positive impact on the Ugandan football scene,” Gonzaga told the club website.

Aires Emilson Gonzaga ✅#KCCAFC | #BemVindoGonzaga pic.twitter.com/dPhfzZ7YVw — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) July 16, 2023

“I believe that I can help to raise the level of footballer in the country. There are a lot of young players coming up in Uganda, and I think they have the potential to be very successful. I’m excited to be a part of this, and I’m confident that we can make KCCA FC a force to be reckoned with in African football.”

He becomes the third Angolan player in the Uganda Premier League joining Vipers’ Miguel Nzau and striker Nelione Jose Tavares who previously made just two appearances for the Kitende based side.