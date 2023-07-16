Overview: A total of 17 goals were netted in the different games on match day 3 of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup with only duel failing to produce any goal; the Kabula against Mawokota game at Bakijululula.

Kyadondo, Butambala secure first victories as Buddu returns to winning ways on match day 3 | 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

Buganda Masaza Cup 2023 (Match Day 3 Results):

Saturday, 14th July:

Ssese 2-1 Busiro

Kabula 0-0 Mawokota

Mawogola 1-1 Ggomba

Buluuli 1-1 Buweekula

Sunday, 16th July:

Kyadondo 2-0 Kkooki

Bulemeezi 3-1 Buvuma

Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe

Bugerere 1-2 Butambala

Eight games were on the menu on match day three of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament.

Defending champions Busiro remains winless in three matches after a 1-2 slip away to Ssese at the Lutoboka playground on the Lake Victoria islands.

The false start has vehemently led to the resignation of head coach Ibrahim Kirya.

Record champions Ggomba picked a point at Mawogola during the 1 all draw at the Mawogola Ssaza ground.

A section of disgruntled fans is questioning the tactics of Ggomba head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and this might exert the early pressure on the technical department.

A similar result was registered in the duel of Buluuli at home against visiting Buweekula at the St Lawrence Playground in Nakasongola.

After two consecutive losses, Kyadondo humbled Kkooki at the Homesdallen playground, Gayaza

Without fans, Bulemeezi beat visiting Buvuma 3-1 at the Kasana playground in Luweero.

Buddu Ssaza players celebrate their goal Credit: Don Mugabi

Following a 0-1 loss away to Buweekula on match day two, Kansai Plascon sponsored Buddu returned to winning ways, clinching a 1-0 home win over Kyaggwe at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Sharifu Lubega was the hero for Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side as he scored the lone strike of the game.

Bugerere lost 1-2 to visiting Butambala. Charles Ssekandi gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Edrine Owaguchi, a second half subsistute doubled the lead with Bugerere’s consolation coming Mark Ssali’s penalty.

The loss worsens the situation for Bugerere head coach Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa after management had given him an ultimatum of win or get sacked prior to the get proper.

Buddu Ssaza fans branded in Plascon Twaake jerseys Credit: Don Mugabi

The Masaza Cup tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Kansai Plascon and Centenary Bank.

This annual championship is organized by the Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports, leisure and recreation.

Some of the fans at Masaka Recreation stadium Credit: Don Mugabi

Fans enjoying the Masaza cup match day excitement Credit: Don Mugabi

Over the years, this tourney has grown leaps and bounds for it is famous with huge passionate crowds.

Match day four will be happening this coming weekend of 22nd and 23rd July 2023.

Match Day 4:

Saturday, 22nd July 2023:

Buvuma Vs Bugerere – Magyo Ssaza grounds, Buvuma Island

Sunday, 23rd July 2023:

Mawokota Vs Ssese – Buwama, Masaka road

Busiro Vs Mawogola – Wakissha resource center, Kabaka Kyabbu stadium, Wakiso

Ggomba Vs Kabula – Kabulasoke PTC

Kyaggwe Vs Buweekula – Nakisunga Ssaza

Buddu Vs Kyadondo – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kkooki Vs Buluuli – Lwanda playground, Rakai

Ssingo Vs Butambala – Mityana Ssaza ground

Bulemeezi Vs Busujju – Kasana playground, Luweero