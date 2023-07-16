Overview: A total of 17 goals were netted in the different games on Matchday Three of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup with only duel failing to produce any goal; that was Kabula against Mawokota game at Bakijululula.

Buganda Masaza Cup 2023 | Matchday 3 Results

Saturday, 14th July

Ssese 2-1 Busiro

Kabula 0-0 Mawokota

Mawogola 1-1 Ggomba

Buluuli 1-1 Buweekula

Sunday, 16th July

Kyadondo 2-0 Kkooki

Bulemeezi 3-1 Buvuma

Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe

Bugerere 1-2 Butambala

Eight games were on the menu on Matchday three of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup at different Playgrounds across the Kingdom.

Defending champions Busiro remains winless in three matches after a 2-1 slip away to Ssese at the Lutoboka Playground on the Lake Victoria islands. The false start has vehemently led to the resignation of head coach Ibrahim Kirya.

Record champions Ggomba picked a point at Mawogola following a one-all draw at the Mawogola Ssaza Ground. The draw led to a section of disgruntled fans questioning the tactics of Ggomba head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza which might exert early pressure on the technical department.

A similar result was registered in the duel between Buluuli at home to Buweekula played at the St Lawrence Playground in Nakasongola.

After two consecutive losses, Kyadondo humbled Kkooki at the Homesdallen Playground, Gayaza

Without fans, Bulemeezi beat visiting Buvuma 3-1 at the Kasana Playground in Luweero.

Buddu Ssaza players celebrate their goal Credit: Don Mugabi

Following a 0-1 loss away to Buweekula on match day two, Kansai Plascon-sponsored Buddu returned to winning ways, clinching a 1-0 home win over Kyaggwe at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Sharifu Lubega was the hero for the Simon Peter Mugerwa-coached side as he scored the lone strike of the game after Kyaggwe goalkeeper made a mess of a long cross.

Bugerere lost 2-1 to visiting Butambala. Charles Ssekandi gave the visitors a 1-0 lead that was doubled by second-half substitute Edrine Owaguchi while Bugerere’s consolation came from Mark Ssali’s penalty.

The loss worsens the situation for Bugerere head coach Noah Mugerwa after management had given him an ultimatum of win-or-get sacked prior to the game.

Buddu Ssaza fans branded in Plascon Twaake jerseys Credit: Don Mugabi

The Masaza Cup tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Kansai Plascon and Centenary Bank.

This annual championship is organized by the Buganda Kingdom under the Ministry of Sports, Leisure and Recreation.

Over the years, this tourney has grown leaps and bounds for it is famous with huge passionate crowds.

Some of the fans at Masaka Recreation stadium Credit: Don Mugabi

Matchday four will take place on the weekend of 22nd and 23rd July 2023.

Matchday 4 Fixures

Saturday, 22nd July 2023:

Buvuma Vs Bugerere – Magyo Ssaza grounds, Buvuma Island

Sunday, 23rd July 2023:

Mawokota Vs Ssese – Buwama

Busiro Vs Mawogola – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Ggomba Vs Kabula – Kabulasoke PTC

Kyaggwe Vs Buweekula – Nakisunga Ssaza

Buddu Vs Kyadondo – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kkooki Vs Buluuli – Lwanda Playground, Rakai

Ssingo Vs Butambala – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Bulemeezi Vs Busujju – Kasana Playground, Luweero