England national league outfit Ebbsfleet United Football Club captured Ugandan born forward Nathan Odokonyero from Isthmian premier side Bognor Regis Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Northfleet – Kent based entity who are managed by Dennis Kutrieb announced Odokonyero’s arrival on Saturday, 15th July 2023.

“Dennis Kutrieb has added to the Fleet’s 2023/24 squad with the capture of Bognor Regis Town striker Nathan Odokonyero for an undisclosed fee.” the club statement read.

Odokonyero, 20, scored 25 goals in the Isthmian Premier during the 2022/2023 season.

He was among the top three scorers in that division, having netted 11 more goals in the season before aged just 17 after stepping up from Lincoln City’s academy.

This brings the total tally of his goals to 36 in the last 50 starts at senior level.

Odokonyero came through youth systems at Chelsea and Brighton before settling up north with Lincoln City

He moved to Bognor Regis Town in 2021, firing goals galore for the Rocks across the past two seasons.

Nathan Odokonyero with the Ebbsfleet United head coach | Credit: Ed Miller

“He’s an interesting signing for us now and for the future and one to develop in the right direction. He’s very young and I wouldn’t be surprised if he can make his way even higher. I can see his work-rate, I can see his talent and quality so it’s a really positive move for us.” Ebbsfleet United head coach Kutrieb noted.

“For me to grow and develop, I felt the time was right for the move to a better league and a team like Ebbsfleet suits me down to a tee so it was an easy decision to join. Ever since I’ve come in, I’ve enjoyed it so much and it’s great to sign for the club.” Odokonyero, as quoted by the club website noted.

Meanwhile, Ebbsfleet United has lauded Bognor Regis’ Jack Pearce and Simon Cook at Bognor Regis for professionalism and goodwill in completing the deal.

Bognor Regis also takes the credit for nurturing and development of Odokonyero’s career to this point.

For starters, Ebbsleet United plays in the fifth tier division of English football, hosting their home games at the 4769 seater Stonebridge Road stadium as they train at the Ditton Community Centre.

They are owned by KEH Sports Limited and features in the National League as well as the famous FA Trophy.

The club was founded in 1946 (77 years ago). Last season (2022-2023), they won the National League South and were promoted.