At just seven years of age, Ollie Pugh is already making a name for himself in the world of golf.

Hailing from Hatherop Primary School and a member of both Burford and Cirencester Golf Clubs in Gloucester, United Kingdom, the promising prodigy recently showcased his talents on the Kids Golf Podcast.

Ollie Pugh ready to swing into play

Ollie was hosted by the twelve-year-old Christian Musabe from Afriyea Golf Academy in Uganda.

Ollie’s golfing journey, at such a young age, is nothing short of inspiring.

With his regular playing partner and friend, Rosie, at Cirencester, Ollie is already immersing himself in the world of the sport.

Ollie Pugh with the father on the golf course

Ollie Pugh with the grand dad on the golf course

His dedication and passion for the game are evident, drawing inspiration from players such as Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, and the legendary Tiger Woods.

The Kids Golf Podcast, an initiative of Afriyea Golf Academy, perfectly aligns with Ollie’s love for the game and desire to connect with fellow young golfers worldwide.

Musabe hosted this podcast which is an incredible platform for budding golfers to share experiences, insights, and foster a sense of community within the sport.

Known for his engaging and energetic hosting style, Musabe brings out the best in Ollie during the podcast episode.

Through Musabe’s thoughtful questions and genuine enthusiasm for the sport, Ollie shines as he discusses his golfing journey, his favorite players, and the impact the game has on his life.

Christian Musabe shows a V-sign

During the podcast, Ollie shares his experiences of playing at local golf clubs and being a member of the vibrant golfing community in Gloucester.

He talks about the camaraderie he feels when playing with his friend Rosie, and how their friendship strengthens their bond both on and off the course.

Ollie’s infectious joy and love for the game are palpable, leaving listeners inspired by his dedication at such a young age.

The Kids Golf Podcast’s mission to bring together young golfers from all over the world resonated deeply with Ollie.

Coach James Hallaway and Ollie Pugh on the golf course

Through this platform, he was able to connect with golf enthusiasts like himself, sharing stories and insights that transcended borders and age barriers.

Ollie’s involvement in the podcast showcases the power of golf to unite young players and foster a sense of camaraderie that extends beyond geographical boundaries.

As Ollie’s story on the Kids Golf Podcast unfolds, it is clear that he is on the path to greatness in the world of golf.

Ollie Pugh swings off during a session on the course

His dedication, talent, and infectious love for the game set him apart as a young prodigy to watch.

With the support of his family, golf community, and platforms like the Kids Golf Podcast, Ollie is paving the way for a bright future in the sport.

Ollie Pugh

Ollie’s appearance on the Kids Golf Podcast is a testament to the incredible opportunities provided by the Afriyea Golf Academy.

Through initiatives like the podcast, the academy is shaping the next generation of golfers, nurturing their passion and providing them with a platform to inspire and be inspired.

