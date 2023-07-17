Overview: The 7th edition of the Singleton Golf match play challenge will span five months, culminating into a grand finale slated for this December.

The highly anticipated Singleton Challenge is back for its seventh season, igniting excitement among golf enthusiasts.

The announcement was made on Monday, 17th July 2023 during a press briefing held at the home of the world’s leading single malt Whisky The Singleton, at Uganda Breweries Limited head offices in Luzira, Kampala city.

Sponsors pose for a group photo during the launch

Traditionally known to marking the beginning of the Ugandan golfing calendar, this year’s tournament comes six months later, due to the magnitude of the background works that are put into the organization of the tournament.

The renewed partnership between Singleton and the Entebbe Club management marks a new journey after a six-year contract, which came to an end late last year.

Addressing the press, the Captain of Entebbe Club Serwano Walusimbi expressed his delight at the rekindled collaboration with Singleton, and highlighted the eagerness by the golfing fraternity of what is anticipated to be a captivating season 7.

“It goes without saying that we are overjoyed to renew our partnership with Singleton as our title sponsor. I cannot express how excited myself and the entire golfing fraternity are for this season. It has been a long wait, and I anticipate nothing short of a thrilling season 7,” he said.

UBL Finance Director Eunice Waweru addressing the media at the launch in Luzira

Eunice Waweru, UBL’s Finance Director, added her sentiments, expressing the Singleton and UBL’s collective joy towards the revamp of the highly anticipated golf series.

“Over the years, this partnership has evolved into what I like to refer to as the Singleton family—a bond forged through incredible golf and unparalleled camaraderie. For us, this marks a continuation of that legacy, and we eagerly await the future of the Singleton Challenge,” Waweru remarked.

UBL Finance Director Eunice Waweru (holding microphone) addresses the media at the launch

Uganda Breweries Marketing Manager Robert Nsibirwa speaking at the launch

Robert Nsibirwa, the UBL Marketing Manager Spirits, reiterated Eunice’s statement, emphasizing the organisation’s commitment towards growing the game of golf; “The Singleton in its purest form prides itself in crafting first impressions, to make lasting ones, something that the series has been able attain. As UBL, we are immensely proud of the tournament and experience The Singleton Challenge has become. So, as the Singleton meets golf for season 7, we promise that it’s going to be good. Let’s create some more memorable moments together, as we shape the future of golf,” he said

To mark its grand return, the brand made a significant investment with a contribution of Shs250 million towards the 7th edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge.

The new season has attracted support from a number of esteemed partners, including Uganda Airlines, who will be flying the winners to the prize destination, and CFAO- who have availed a 2023 Fortuner SUV, that will be the hole in one prize, with Afrisafe as the risk partners for the prize.

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira celebrate after a successful putt on par 5-hole 7 during the 5th round of the Singleton match play season 6 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

The event will span five months, culminating into a grand finale slated for this December.

The journey begins this Saturday, July 22, with a qualification round hosted at the renowned Entebbe Club.

This will subsequently be followed by round One on 12th August, round two on the 26th August, round Three on 9th September, round Four on 7th October, while the semifinals and the finales will take place on 18th November and 2nd December respectively.

Over the years, the series has drawn golfers from all corners of the country, coming together to participate in exhilarating match play.

A senior golfer ready for tee off during the qualification round of the Singleton match play challenge

Season seven promises an even larger turnout, with a multitude of players expected to grace the greens during the qualification round at the Entebbe Club.

On Saturday, the first tee off is slated for 7am, and each player will have to part with Shs100k, which will include snacks at the halfway house, as well as access for the fun filled 19th hole Singleton experience, and a chance to win prizes for those that will emerge winners.