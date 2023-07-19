URA FC has confirmed the signing of versatile player Moses Aliro Okabo.

The Tax Collectors confirmed on Wednesday that Aliro has joined them on a two-year deal.

“Aliro Moses Okabo is the latest Tax Collector in the house, it’s official. The versatile player joins the club as a free agent from Wakiso Giants FC on a 2 years contract.”

Aliro played at Wakiso Giants for the last two seasons and he moves to URA FC after expiration of his contract last month.

The winger-cum fullback had a trial stint with Tanzania’s Yanga FC alongside Shariph Kimbowa but the club could not not take them up.

Upon return, he agreed a move to the Tax Collectors indicating its a perfect move for him.

“I am happy to join URA FC and I want to help the club achieve alot. It’s a good team with good players and I believe we can together achieve. Personally I want to help the club win the league and score goals. I thank the management of the club for the trust they have put in me and I can only pay them back with good performances and results.” He said as quoted by the club website.

Aliro becomes the fifth signing for URA in this transfer window, joining Denis Luzige Kisiriko, John Innocent Kisolo, Amis Bwangani and Godfrey Sekibengo.