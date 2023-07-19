Lumala Abdu’s disrupted first campaign at Vipers was due to lack of a good pre-season, he admits.
The high-profile signing didn’t live up to the billing and was in and out of the side for several matches.
And even when he played, he didn’t give the electric performances the club hoped for when they signed him after his time in Egypt with Pyramids.
He came under heavy criticism from his own fans but he expects to give better ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as the Venoms try to defend their double and also do better in the Caf Champions League.
“Last season, honestly, I didn’t have a good pre-season,” he posted on his twitter account.
“I accept luck wasn’t on my side. I was unfit with coupled with a lot of injuries.”
Nevertheless, he believes the support from the administration was paramount and he expects to shine next season.