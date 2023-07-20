Overview: All the proceeds from the 2023 Kabaka Coronation Golf tourney will be channeled to Buganda Kingdom to help in the brave fight against HIV/AIDS.

Event : 2023 Kabaka Coronation Golf Tournament

: 2023 Kabaka Coronation Golf Tournament Date : Saturday, 22 nd July

: Saturday, 22 July Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

In the early part of the year, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, graciously accepted the Buganda Golfers Association to host a golf tournament to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Coronation of the Kabaka of Buganda.

This tournament will take place on Saturday, 22nd July 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala.

The Katikkiro will grace the official tee off ceremony at 08:30 am on the day.

The tournament is a one-day event and will be used as fundraising event with all proceeds donated to Buganda Kingdom to assist in the Kingdom’s cause of fighting HIV/AIDS.

A golfer follows the flight of his ball in action at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

“We expect to have a full field of over 180 golfers, both in teams and as individuals.” Sam Mubiru Lugonvu, the captain of Buganda Golfers Association (BUGA) remarked.

Mubiru is happy with the response from the golfers and development partners.

The Buganda Golfers Association is grateful to the Katikkiro of Buganda for accepting our invitation to preside over the official tee off. This is an annual tournament in honour of the Kabaka and we are happy to use it to raise funds for the causes of the Kingdom every year. The golfers and development partners have responded positively to our call and it brings us great pride and joy as an association. Sam Mubiru Lugonvu, Captain Buganda Golfers Association (BUGA)

The captain of the Buganda Golfers Association thanked the Patron, the Buganda Minister of Sports, the Uganda Golf Union and the Uganda Golf Club for the assistance rendered in making this annual tournament a reality.

Samuel Lugonvu Mubiru, captain Buganda Golfers Association

Confirmed teams:

So far, there are a number of teams that have confirmed to take part.

These include absa Bank, Britam Insurance, Case Medical Services, DFCU Bank, Epsilon, Golden Tulip Canaan Kampala, Jubilee Insurance, K and K Advocates, KCCA, Kia Motors, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Pearl Dairy Lato Milk, Pinnacle Security, Soliton Telmec and Ultra Limited.

More teams are expected by tee-off prior Saturday.

An absa bank branded golfer in action. absa bank is among the confirmed teams to take part in the 2023 Coronation Golf Tournament

The Patron of Buganda Golfers Association, Owek. Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, the Speaker of the Lukiiko Lwa Buganda, laudd all the sponsors and the golfers for supporting the Kingdom’s activities.

It is an honour to be the patron of this association, which has attracted many sponsors and golfers to raise funds for Buganda in the fight against HIV/AIDS. I thank you all for your generosity and love for Buganda. There will be a prize giving ceremony at the end of the day where the top six teams will be awarded prizes, as well as the overall individual winners. Owek. Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, the Speaker of the Lukiiko Lwa Buganda & Patron Buganda Golfers Association

The prizes are sponsored by Pearl Dairy Lato Milk.

Martha Babirye smiles after driving off in a previous tournament. She is expected to be among the female golfers in the 2023 Coronation golf tournament