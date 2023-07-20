The highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks on Thursday July 20 with only four centre referees from Africa.

Unfortunately, there is none from Uganda as the country’s top female referee Shamirah Nabadda misses out.

Celebrated Rwandan international referee who was at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year is the only centre referee from the Cecafa region and is joined by Moroccan Bouchra Karboubi, Togolese Vicentia Amedome and South African Akhona Makalima.

Rwanda’s Mukansanga Credit: FIFA

They will be joined in Australia and New Zealand by African counterparts Carine Fomo (Cameroon), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Soukaina Hamidi (Morocco), Fathia Jemoumi (Morocco), Fanta Kone (Mali), Mary Njoroge (Kenya), and Queency Victoire from Mauritius who will be acting as assistant referees.

The 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held for one month from July 20 to August 20.