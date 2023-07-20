Combative midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah is the latest new arrival at URA FC as the club continues to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The Tax Collectors confirmed on Thursday that Wammanah has joined them on a two-year deal.

He joins URA FC from Army side UPDF FC where he has played since 2018.

At URA FC he joins the experienced Saidi Kyeyune and Hassan Kalega in the midfield.

“It’s a big privilege to join URA FC because it’s a big team and when such opportunity comes you have to take it up.”

“It’s a very big move to me in my career because it will help me as a player to develop. I want to help the club win silverware in my first season and compete which I am sure with the quality of players around we shall realise it”. Said Wammanah as quoted by the club website.

He becomes the sixth new signing for URA FC joining Denis Luzige Kisiriko, John Innocent Kisolo, Amis Bwangani, Godfrey Sekibengo and Moses Aliro Moses.