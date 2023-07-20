Overview: USPA president Moses Alysad Lubega confirmed that there are a number of activities have been lined up for the 2023 USPA road safety week in August.

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has been joined by paints manufacturers Kansai Plascon and other partners ahead of the annual road safety campaign.

USPA also lured two Government ministries; the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

L-R: Daniel Kayongo, General Edward Katumba Wamala and Moses Lubega | Credit: John Batanudde

Daniel Kayongo, Plascon’s marketing manager confirmed that they have injected in Ug.shs 30,000,000 for the USPA road safety campaign.

Kansai Plascon is excited to join the USPA road safety campaign with a package of Ug.shs 30,000,000. Through the Plascon Twaake campaign, we are humbled to be part of the USPA road safety campaign. The on-going campaign of Twaake Ignite your colour rhymes with our objectives of CSR and helping the communities. Daniel Kayongo, Plascon marketing manager

Daniel Kayongo, Plascon marketing manager | Credit: John Batanudde

General Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport lauded USPA for the development.

The Ministry of Works and Transport is humbled to associate with USPA in the road safety campaign. The road crashes are an issue that cannot be ignored. 4000 people perish annually. Partnerships between Government and private sectors. We raise awareness of road safety. There is need to have discipline on the roads. We all need to act responsibly. We shall continue to support the Uganda Police Force to enforce traffic regulations and continue to carry out awareness campaigns through the media, pop up alerts. We need to develop and implement automated system of driving permit acquisition. We are also working closely with boda-boda industry. There is need to stop giving lip service to road safety, we must act. General Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport

Minister General Edward Katumba Wamala | Credit: John Batanudde

Minister General Edward Katumba Wamala during his address | Credit: John Batanudde

Emmanuel Aiyebyona, the spokesperson from the Ministry of Health noted that this campaign has come at a better timing.

“As Ministry of Health, we appreciate for this initiative. We also add a voice to this road safety campaign. There is need for the right attitude of all road users. We need to avoid drunk driving. We shall continue to do basic first aid training, reduce road crashes and provide support needed especially in terms of training, demos” Aiyebyona stated.

Sports journalists covering the press conference at Copper Chimney | Credit: John Batanudde

The USPA president Moses Alysad Lubega confirmed that there are a number of activities have been lined up for the 2023 USPA road safety week in August.

On 2nd August 2023, there will be a media activation, followed by a requiem mass on the following day.

USPA president Moses Alysad Lubega addresses the media | Credit: John Batanudde

On 4th August, there is a sensitization drive planned to notify all the road users about proper road usage and will be followed by a big ceremony at Lugazi on 5th August 2023. At Lugazi, a monument where four of the USPA executive members perished will be repainted.

Standard Chartered Bank and City Tyres Limited are the other USPA partners that have been part and parcel of this annual road safety campaign.