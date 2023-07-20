Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers Sports Club have confirmed the appointment of Brazilian coach Leonard Martins Neiva.

Neiva put pen to paper on a two-year deal and was officially unveiled on Thursday at St. Mary’s Stadium.

He replaces Alex Isabirye who resigned last week citing interference and lack of respect from the club’s top brass.

“Vipers Sports Club have appointed Brazilian native Leonard Martins Neiva, popularly known as Leo Neiva as the new head coach of the club taking over from Alex Isabirye, who resigned.” The club confirmed.

Neiva has a rich vein of experience as a manager having coached several clubs across the world.

The 45 year old tactician started out at America CF in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2007, before moving to South Africa as academy coach at Platinum Stars for two years.

He has also coached at Bonsucesso-RJ, Yadanarborn FC, Yanga Africans and Al Merrikh among others.

Neiva becomes the third Brazilian coach to arrive at St. Mary’s Stadium joining Bieto Bianchi and Roberto Oliviera.