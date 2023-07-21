Ivan Junior Ocholit completed a move to Rwanda’s football entity Rutsiro F.C Tsinda.

Ocholit signed a two-year deal with the top flight side based in Western province (Rutsiro district).

“It feels good to sign a professional contract in Rwanda with Rutsiro Football Club. I am ready to work my way out” he revealed.

Ivan Junior Ocholit (left) with a team official

The hard-working forward made his break-through moment as he was signed by Express Football Club.

He was then loaned to Proline Football Club and lately featured at Eastern Uganda based entity, MYDA from Tororo.

Ocholit is expected to ignite industriousness at Rustiro given his unquestionable work ethics.

Meanwhile, Rutsiro also confirmed the contract extension for goalkeeper Evariste Kagame, Jonas Mumbere Malikodogo and Jules Watanga Shukulu until 2025.

For starters, Rutsiro Tsinda was founded in 2014.