Overview: In Morocco, team Kibuli is captained by the immensely gifted Bahiirah Katende, one of the four forwards on the team alongside Arafat Mulinde, Imran Asiimwe and Rama Matovu.

A bold intro is definitely necessitated and inevitable every time one’s lips are opened to comment about sports in general at power-house Kibuli Secondary School.

From indoor to out-door sports disciplines, Kibuli S.S has reigned supreme in Uganda’s sporting arena.

Soccer (Football) is one of the out-door sports disciplines where they have succeeded beyond measurable means.

A glimpse through their lavish head teacher’s office will lure one’s eyes to the envious trophy cabinet, a lion’s share of them being football trophies and plaques.

Internally, they boast of 12 national football titles (a joint record shared with rivals St Mary’s Kitende) and they are currently the East African football champions following heroics in Arusha city, Tanzania last year.

All these equate to one component; rich football culture and tradition at the school.

L-R: Bahiirah Katende, Jumah Ssajjabi and Bhan Gatwich | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S is one of the schools representing Uganda at the 2023 ISF World schools’ football championship in Rabat city, Morocco.

“Kibuli S.S is a sports and academics-oriented school” current head teacher Hajji Ibrahim Ssemakadde proudly reveals as he glances at the rich collection of trophies in his spacious office.

Hajji Ibrahim Ssemakadde in his office | Credit: David Isabirye

“Sports is a menu at the school and no wonder, we have invested immensely to perform well and maintain the standard over the years” Hajji Ssemakadde adds.

At the ISF football championship 2023, Kibuli S.S (Team Uganda 1) was pooled in group E and will face Qatar, China 1 and Cote D’Ivoire in the group stages.

Head coach Emuron Recoba who is working with long term comrade Moses “Muko” Kayemba is optimistic of a great performance.

The duo had to pose their duties at Butambala Ssaza football team to serve the mighty Kibuli S.S.

Kibuli SS coaches Emuron Recoba (left) and his assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba on the touchline | Credit: David Isabirye

“We are confident of good performance in Morocco. When you look at the teams in our group (China 1, Cote D’Ivoire and Qatar), everything is possible. For us, we are set and ready to rumble” Recoba who guided Kibuli S.S to their first ever FEASSSA football title at the Shiekh Abed Stadium in Tanzania’s city Arusha remarks.

Team Kibuli is captained by the immensely gifted Bahiirah Katende, one of the four forwards on the team alongside Arafat Mulinde, Imran Asiimwe and Rama Matovu.

Bahiirah Katende, Captain Kibuli SS | Credit: David Isabirye

Bhan Gatwich, Kibuli S.S central defender | Credit: David Isabirye

Jumah Ssajjabi, Kibuli SS left back | Credit: David Isabirye

Other players of substance on the team include the towering center back Gatwich Bhan, goalkeeper Juma Fayd Ssonko, the roving stylish left back Jumah Ssajjabi and vice-captain Hussein “Mid-fire” Katongole, among others.

Another Ugandan school, Amus College (Uganda 2) is in group A with France, Chille 2 and Nepal.

For girls’ football, Uganda’s St Noa Girls School Zzana will face the likes of Morocco, Chile and England in group D.

Team Uganda departed the country on the evening of Friday, July 21, 2023 s aboard Emirates Airlines via flight EK 730 with an eight hour stop-over in Dubai.

The delegation led by State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang will arrive in Casablanca city on Saturday, 22nd July 2023 at 12:45 PM.

The games officially kick off on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

Kibuli S.S’ rich trophy collection | Credit David Isabirye

Kibuli SS trophies won over the years | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S’ players at ISF Football 2023:

Goalkeepers : Fayd Juma Ssonko, Shukuran Kyagulanyi

: Fayd Juma Ssonko, Shukuran Kyagulanyi Right Backs : Ashiraf Mukwala, Taufiq Ashaba

: Ashiraf Mukwala, Taufiq Ashaba Left Back : Juma Ssajjabi

: Juma Ssajjabi Center Backs : Bhan Gatwich, Stephen Kizito, Wise Musoke

: Bhan Gatwich, Stephen Kizito, Wise Musoke Midfielders : Hussein Katongole (Vice Captain), Owen Mawejje, Fayd Muleke, Akram Zziwa, Sharif Ssebunya, Juma Rahim

: Hussein Katongole (Vice Captain), Owen Mawejje, Fayd Muleke, Akram Zziwa, Sharif Ssebunya, Juma Rahim Forwards: Arafat Mulinde, Imran Asiimwe, Rama Matovu, Bahiirah Katende (Captain)