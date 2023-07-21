Overview: Amus College (Uganda 2) is in group A alongside France, Chille 2 and Nepal. Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda 1) is in group E alongside Qatar, China 1 and Cote D’Voire. St Noa Girls Zzana is in group D with opposition from hosts Morocco, Chile and England.

2023 ISF World Schools’ Football Championship

22nd and 31st July – Rabat city, Morocco

St Noa Girls School – Zzana, Amus College and Kibuli Secondary School football teams are in transit to Morocco to face off with the world’s best in the 2023 ISF World Schools’ football championship.

The trio will hoist high Uganda’s treasured Black-Yellow-Red flag every time they are playing in Rabat city.

The team delegation was officially flagged off on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Copper Chimney Restaurant (Lugogo) by Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, the commissioner of physical education in the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“You are Uganda’s ambassadors. Be discipline. Represent your country with passion and one heart. Go and fight to be world champions” Rev Mugumya noted.

Uganda Schools flag off at Lugogo for the 2023 ISF World Football championships in Morocco

The team departed for Morocco aboard Emirates Airlines via flight EK 730 with an eight hour stop-over in Dubai.

The delegation led by State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang will arrive in Casablanca city on Saturday, 22nd July 2023 at 12:45 PM.

Amus College School team during flag off

Team Groups:

Amus College (Uganda 2) is in group A alongside France, Chille 2 and Nepal.

Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda 1) is in group E alongside Qatar, China 1 and Cote D’Voire.

Girls Football:

St Noa Girls Zzana is in group D with opposition from hosts Morocco, Chile and England.

The games officially kick off on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

St Noa Girls School Zzana players upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport