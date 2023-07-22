Overview: Only one game will be played on Saturday with 9 matches coming on the subsequent day during match day 4 of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup.

Buganda Masaza Cup 2023 (Match Day 4 Fixtures):

Saturday, 22nd July 2023:

Buvuma Vs Bugerere – Magyo Ssaza grounds, Buvuma Island

Sunday, 23rd July 2023:

Mawokota Vs Ssese – Buwama, Masaka road

Busiro Vs Mawogola – Wakissha Resource center, Kabaka Kyabbu stadium, Wakiso

Ggomba Vs Kabula – Kabulasoke PTC

Kyaggwe Vs Buweekula – Nakisunga Ssaza

Buddu Vs Kyadondo – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kkooki Vs Buluuli – Lwanda playground, Rakai

Ssingo Vs Butambala – Mityana Ssaza ground

Bulemeezi Vs Busujju – Kasana playground, Luweero

Match day four of the 2023 Buganda Masaza football cup commences on Saturday, July 22 with a single duel between Buvuma and Bugerere at the Magyo Ssaza grounds in Buvuma Island.

Bugerere comes to this match seeking for their first win of the campaign after failure to record in their opening three games.

The game will also match a new start for their tactician the resignation of Noah Mugerwa following the 1-2 home loss to Butambala last week.

Sunday, 23rd July 2023:

On the next day, there will be 9 matches at various venues.

Three time winners Mawokota will host another islander side, Ssese at the Buwama playground along Masaka road.

Defending champions Busiro also seek for the first victory as they play host to Mawogola at the Wakissha Resource center, Kabaka Kyabbu stadium, Wakiso.

Elsewhere, record champions Ggomba shall be home against Kabula at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

Kyaggwe will then host Buweekula at the Nakisunga Ssaza.

Kansai Plascon sponsored Buddu take on Kyadondo at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Kkooki face Buluuli in Rakai as Ssingo will be home against Butambala at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Butambala will miss the services of their head coach Emuron Recoba and first assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba who are away in Morocco for the ISF games with Kibuli S.S.

Meanwhile, Bulemeezi will once again play behind closed doors at the Kasana playground in Luweero against visiting Busujju.

Match Day 3 Results:

Ssese 2-1 Busiro

Kabula 0-0 Mawokota

Mawogola 1-1 Ggomba

Buluuli 1-1 Buweekula

Kyadondo 2-0 Kkooki

Bulemeezi 3-1 Buvuma

Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe

Bugerere 1-2 Butambala