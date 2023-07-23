Overview: Jimmy Mukubya, head coach of St Noa Girls School is upbeat about the development, and so is captain Sarah Babirye as well as the rest of the players.

Uganda will play the official opening match against host country Morocco during the 2023 ISF World Soccer Cup at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat city on the night of Sunday, 23rd July (kick off at 10 PM local time).

St Noa Girls School Zzana will be in the global limelight as they take on Morocco during the official opening duel for the championship.

St Noa Girls team pose for a group photo at Casablanca International Airport

Jimmy Mukubya, head coach of St Noa Girls School is upbeat about the development, and so are the rest of the players.

“Back home, we have been training well in preparation for this tournament. The physical aspect and mental well-being is all well for the players. What remains is only kick-off and we display the best show” Mukubya revealed to Kawowo Sports moments after arrival in Rabat city.

Jimmy Mukubya, head coach St Noa Girls Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

Sarah Babirye, captain St Noa Girls | Credit: David Isabirye

The team, like the rest of the othe two Ugandan schools (Kibuli S.S and Amus College) endured a grueling 24 hour journey from Kampala, Entebbe, Dubai, Casablanca to the Rabat before officially checking in.

Mukubya and the rest of his team had a few stretching drills for the players with the overnight rest enough for the recovery of the players’ bodies.

Uganda, China, England and Morocco are all in group D at this championship.

Other groups:

Germany, China 1, Netherlands, Chinese Taipei and The Gambia are all in group A.

Group B has France, China 2, Ukraine, Guinea and Burundi.

In group C, there is Brazil, Morocco 2, Kazagystan and Mali.

Boys’ teams:

Uganda 2 (Amus College) is group A alongside China 2, Nepal and France.

Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda 1) is in group E alongside Qatar and China 1.

Other Boys’ pools:

Group B has Brazil, Mexico 1, Saudi Arabia and Guinea.

Morocco 1, England 2, Mexico 2 and Benin make up Group C.

Group D has Croatia, China 2 and Ukraine.

China 1, England 1, Chinese Taipei and Brumen are in group F.

Czech Republic, Morocco 2 and Nigeria are in group G.

Group H has Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kenya.

The tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

The tournament officially kicks off on Sunday, 23rd July and will run for a week.