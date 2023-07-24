Overview: Kibuli S.S' next game is against China on Monday evening.

ISF World Schools Championships Football 2023:

Boys:

Group E: Qatar 1-0 Uganda (Kibuli S.S)

Football is tagged as the beautiful game for a number of reasons.

This has been attributed to the adrenaline raising tension, sheer thrill, collective team effort to win and the unpredictability to determine the final outcome during a game.

Match day one of the 2023 ISF World Schools Championships in Rabat City, Morocco kicked off the beautiful game for the finest world’s secondary school footballers.

In one of the early games played on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Uganda’s Kibuli Secondary School lost 0-1 to Qatar at the Muhammed VI sports complex.

Kibuli SS defends a set piece against Qatar | Credit: David Isabirye

Under sunny conditions, Qatar scored through Azzam Adnan Saleh and defended gallantly.

Despite getting two red cards to Yousif Gaballah and Hamad Ahrak, the Qataris played solidly to win the contest.

Kibuli SS captain Bahirah Katende battles for the ball with a Qatar player | Credit: David Isabirye

At one moment, Kibuli S.S would have pulled a goal back or even won the duel but burly forward Hussein Katongole, skipper Bahiirah Katende and roving left back Jumah Sajjabi did not carry their goal scoring boots on the day.

When Brazilian referee Fernando called for full time, most fans in the stands at the lavish Moroccoan football federation complex could believe the result.

“We gave our best in the game and fell short. We now look forward the next match against China 1” Kibuli S.S team captain Bahiirah Mukiibi who looked visibly devastated revealed moments after the game.

Bahirah Katende Mukiibi, the team captain for Kibuli S.S captain in a post match interview | Credit: David Isabirye

Jumah Ssajjabi in action for Kibuli S.S | Credit: David Isabirye

Qatar vs Uganda Full time score | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, hosts Morocco kicked off the campaign with a strong statement of intent, winning 3-0 over Czech Republic.

Ossama Ghador, Yousef Boudhna and Yassin Ajour scored the goals for the hosts.

The official opening match was the girls’ football contest between St Noa Girls Zzana and the hosts Morocco at the 45 seater Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat city.

The match ended in a one all stalemate, the hosts equalizing in the very last minute of the game.

Overall, there are 1200 participants, 28 countries with 29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams.

400 plus volunteers will be readily available to assist in the day-to-day operations.

A total of 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.

The tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).