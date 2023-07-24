Kitara FC continues to prepare for life on return to the Uganda Premier League by signing last season’s Fufa Big League top scorer, Denis Omedi.

The forward signs for the Royals on a two-year contract from rivals Booma FC and becomes the club’s ninth addition in the transfer window.

🚨 Welcome the one & only best marksman!! 🔥🔥



Denis Omedi is a Royal through & through until 2025🤝 and was officially unveiled by club CEO @AtugonzaJoshua#PrideOfBunyoro pic.twitter.com/9VAFuYCTa9 — Kitara Football Club (@KitarafcHoima) July 23, 2023

The highly rated centre forwards adds to the growing list of new arrivals at the club under Coach Brian Ssenyondo.

Others are Yasin Sabir, Shafik Magogo, Kipper Luwalo and Ibrahim Magandazi from UPDF, Solomon Okwalinga and Jude Ssemugabi from Mbarara City, Chrispus Kusiima from Gaddafi and Frank Tumwesigye alias Zaga from Vipers SC.