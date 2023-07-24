Vipers and KCCA will learn their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages opponents respectively on Tuesday.

Engaged clubs for the 2023/24 CAF Champions League. 🏆✨



Draw is on Tuesday. 🚨#AfricanFootball#CAFCLwithMicky pic.twitter.com/Z28I1euBh9 — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) July 23, 2023

“The draw will be conducted on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at 2pm (EAT) at the CAF Headquarters starting with the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and followed closely by TotalEnergies CAF Champions live across all CAF TV Partners, CAF official website CAFONLINE.COM and the official CAF YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

Engaged clubs for the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup. 🏆✨



Draw is on Tuesday. 🚨#AfricanFootball#CAFCCwithMicky pic.twitter.com/pK1UeY4c24 — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) July 23, 2023

“54 clubs from 42 Member Associations are engaged in this season’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.”

Egypt’s Al Ahly are the current holders of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League while USM Alger of Algeria hold the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Vipers reached the group stages of the competition last season while KCCA have taken three years without playing at the continent.