Overview: The ISF World School Cup football tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF).

ISF WSC Football 2023:

Wednesday, July 26 (Both matches at 11:15 AM)

Classification (9 th – 16 th ): Amus College (Uganda) Vs England

Amus College (Uganda) Vs England Classification (17th – 24th): Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Vs Nigeria

Two Ugandan schools; Amus College School and Kibuli S.S will play in the classification matches at the on-going ISF WSC Football championships in Rabat city, Morocco.

Amus College completed their group stage matches on Tuesday, 25th July 2023 with the loss to France at the Academy Mohammed VI complex.

Nahil Mahi, Wael Debbiche and substitute Paris Quentin scored for France.

Allan Oyirwoth scored the consolation for Amus College via a penalty.

Now, Amus College will face off against England in the first 9th to 16th classification duel.

Amus College XI Vs France | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli SS XI vs China | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S who had lost 1-0 and 1-3 to Qatar and China 1 respectively now face off Nigeria in the 17th to 24th classification match.

Meanwhile, St Noa Girls School face off France in the girls’ quarter final match.

St Noa Girls School Zzana humiliated England 5-1 during their final group E clash played at the Academy Mohammed VI sports complex on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The massive result came after the previous day’s 8-0 victory over South Americans Chile and the 1-all draw with host country Morocco in the tournament official opening match played at the 53,000 seater Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium.

St Noa Girls School XI Vs England | Credit: David Isabirye

Esperance Habonimana, Jowelia Nagadya, Peace Olga Niyomwungere (brace), Miriam Ayoo and Nancy Mandera scored for St Noa Girls Zzana.

Lucy Bowman got the consolation for England.

For this 14th edition, they are working closely with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

There are 1200 participants from 28 countries (29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams) and 400 plus volunteers in the various dockets.