Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season with several players joining the Venoms.

The latest acquisition for the Kitende-based outfit is Mauritanian forward Mohamed Salem Ekbad.

He becomes the ninth foreign player at Vipers SC joining Fabien Mutombora, Alfred Mudekereza, Rodriguez Shamamba, Abubakar Lawal, Tety Desire, Miguel Nzau Lutumba, Rodriguez Lopez and Luiz Otavio.

The club confirmed his arrival on Wednesday morning, indicating he has signed a two-year deal.

“Vipers Sports Club have rounded off the capture of Mauritanian national, Mohamed Salem Ekbad, making him the first player from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to sign for a Ugandan club,” the club confirmed.

“The 25-year-old, who is primarily an attacker, has penned down a two-year employment contract with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions.”

According to Vipers SC, Ekbad joins from Mauritania League 1 side, FC Nouadhibou where he played for the last two seasons.

He scored 17 goals in his two-year stint at to the club, including 11 goals in the final season.

Ekbad becomes the seventh signing for Vipers, joining Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole, Grant Matsiko and Patrick Mbowa.