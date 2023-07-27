Overview: Jowelia Nagadya confidently leads the line for St Noa Girls School team, maintaining the ball possession to engage teammates with her close ball control, ball protection technique, shooting and dribbling abilities. Her power and speed has been a real bully to the opposition defenders.

St Noa Girls School Zzana industrious forward Jowelia Nagadya has dedicated the two goals scored against France to the beloved mother, Betty Namutebi.

The Ugandan school progressed to the semi-finals of the ISF WSC Football championship in Rabat, Morocco after a 3-0 win over France; with Nagadya scoring a brace and pint-sized Miriam Ayoo adding the other.

Jowelia Nagadya shrugs off a French opponent to score the second goal | Credit: David Isabirye

Nagadya’s two goals arrived in similar style, out-pacing the opposition before calmly finishing into the back of the net.

Her first goal came on six minutes and the second, almost 60 seconds later to set the tone of the game.

“I would love to dedicate these two goals to my mother Betty Namutebi” she stated moments after the game.

Jowelia Nagadya celebrates with the Uganda national flag | Credit: David Isabirye

The Lady Doves player also hailed the power of the Almighty Allah and all the teammates for the collective effort during the game.

“I thank Allah for making this happen and all my teammates for the collective display. I also thank my brother Eric Onama and sister Takia Nakasi for all they have done to me. In a special way, I thank Julius Mugisha who linked me to St Noa Girls School. May be, if he was not involved, I would not have come this far to Morocco” she added.

Jowelia Nagadya celebrates with the V-sign | Credit: David Isabirye

Nagadya scored her fifth goal of the competition after earlier strikes against England and South Americans Chile (2).

She confidently leads the line for St Noa Girls School team, maintaining the ball possession to engage teammates with her close ball control, ball protection technique, shooting and dribbling abilities.

Nagadya’s power and speed has been a real bully to the opposition defenders.

St Noa Girls School plays China 2 in the semi-final.