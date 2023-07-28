Overview: Kibuli S.S will now face the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their final game of the championship (classification).

14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Classification matches:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 2-0 Bulgaria

Bulgaria Amus College (Uganda) 2-1 China 2

Semifinals (Girls):

St Noa Girls School Zzana 0 (1) -1 (4) China 2

Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda) overcame Bulgaria 2-0 to record their first win in four games at the on-going 2023 ISF World Schools football championship in Rabat city, Morocco.

The reigning East African football schools champions scored two second half goals through Imran Asiimwe and Sharif Ssebunya at the FUS sports complex on Thursday, 27th July 2023 during a classification duel.

Action between Kibuli SS and Bulgaria at the FUS Sports complex in Rabat, Morocco | Credit: David Isabirye

The opening stanza had ended goal-less with Kibuli S.S creating a series of goal scoring opportunities.

Skipper Bahiira Katende, left back Juma Ssajjabi, Owen Mawejje and Asiimwe were all culprits of not clinical finishing in the opening stanza.

Bulgaria, who were missing the services of their injured lanky striker Emre Daudov remained goal shy for long spells of the 30 minute half.

The game was lit up with Asiimwe’s simple tap-in past goalkeeper Martin Antonov for the opening goal in the second half.

Imran Asiimwe jumps in celebrations after scoring | Credit: David Isabirye

Moments later, Ssebunya’s dipping shot from 30 yards kissed the cross bar before bouncing over the line for a beauty to make it 2-0.

By the time the centre referee Clovis Roussel ended the game, Kibuli S.S were much energized and had headed for a killer.

2-0 the contest ended as the Ugandan school recorded their first victory in four matches thus far played.

Kibuli S.S had opened to a 0-1 loss to 9-man Qatar. They again fell 1-2 to China and Nigeria in identical losses before the latest victory.

“It is good to win” skipper Katende noted. “We need to finish strongly in our final game” he added.

Kibuli S.S will now face the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their final game of the championship (classification).

Kibuli SS and Bulgaria in fair play rituals after the match | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, the other Ugandan school, Amus College gritted their teeth to beat China team two 2-1.

Amus College winds down with Nigeria on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the FUS sports complex.

St Noa Girls School Zzana will face Germany in the bronze medal match on the same day.

St Noa Girls School Zzana had lost their semi-final duel against China 2-4 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Kibuli SS Vs Bulgaria | Credit: David Isabirye

Team Line Ups:

Kibuli S.S XI: Fayd Juma Ssonko (G.K), Uwaisi Musoke, Stephen Kizito, Sharif Ssebunya, Bahiira Katende (Captain), Musa Ashiraf, Ramadhan Matovu, Juma Abdurahim Kaweesi, Juma Sajjabi, Hussein Ntensibe Katongole, Owen Mawejje

Subs: Imran Shuqran Kyagulanyi (G.K), Taufic Ashaba, Fayad Muleke, Akram Zziwa, Arafat Mulinde

Bulgaria XI Vs Kibuli SS | Credit: David Isabirye

Bulgaria XI:

Martin Antonov (G.K), Velev Stoyan, Aleksander Stamenkov, Teodor Zhelev, Dimitar Luluchev (Captain), Denislav Nedelchev, Taner Aptov, Bozhidar Bahchevanski, Daniel Angyozov, Petar Chorbadzhiev

Subs:

Georgiev Konstantin (G.K), Todor Neychev, Kristiyan Radulov, Todor Arabov, Emre Daudov, Mario Karapetkov, Nedeyalko Vukadinov

Bulgaria captain Dimitar Lulchev with the Ugandan counterpart Bahiira Katende with the match officials prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Match officials:

Center Referee : Clovis Roussel

: Clovis Roussel Assistant Referee 1 : Vieira De Gois Vaneide

: Vieira De Gois Vaneide Assistant Referee 2 : Boudehen Melissandre

: Boudehen Melissandre Fourth official: Fernando Silva Luiz