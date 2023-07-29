Overview: The next Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge (PGMC) competition will be held on 25th August 2023 in Kampala city.

1st Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge (PGMC):

Winner: Adolf Muhumuza – 69 Gross

Adolf Muhumuza – 69 Gross 2 nd : Grace Kasango – 71 Gross

Grace Kasango – 71 Gross 3 rd : Hussein Bagalana – 73 Gross

: Hussein Bagalana – 73 Gross 4th: Herman Mutawe 74 Gross

In a bid to keep actively involved in the sport with healthy competition, the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) has initiated the Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge (PGMC) competition.

This tournament commenced with the July leg played at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

From a humble beginning of Ug.shs 1,800,000 total prize kitty, the tournament teed off successfully with Adolf Muhumuza carrying the day on 3-under-69.

Adolf Muhumuza holes out on the 18th pin at Uganda Golf Club

Muhumuza had a great opening first 9 holes with 32 gross before finishing with 37 at the back.

He scored 6 birdies, 10 pars and 2 boggies.

Grace Kasango (71), Hussein Bagalana (73) and Herman Mutawe (74) followed suit and all had a share of the kitty.

Grace Kasango engages a caddie

Others who competed were Becca Mwanja, Brian Toolit, Flavia Namakula, Deo Akope, Lawrence Muhenda and Abbey Bagalana.

According to Hussein Bagalana, one of the key brains behind this innovative initiative, this internal tournament is intended to serve the purpose of keeping the Ugandan professionals in a competitive setting month in, month out.

A great approach shot during the first Uganda Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge (PGMC) competition

“The inaugural professional Golfers Monthly Challenge tournament was started to help the Uganda professional golfers fully get involved in competitive confines. We started with support from friends, Uganda Professional Golfers Association members and the president of Uganda Golf Union (Moses Matisko)” Bagalana stated.

“We intend to start a professional golfers tour, an initiative that has not been around before. We are looking forward to a field of 30 the next event on August 25.” He added.

The next Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge (PGMC) competition will be held on 25th August 2023 in Kampala city.

The challenge organizers are looking unto prospective sponsors to support the competition.