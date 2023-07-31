Enock Walusimbi has joined four-time champions URA on a two-year contract.

The former Express FC Captain joins as a free agent following one season stint in Scotland where he featured for Peterhead FC in the Scottish League One.

The centre back cum right back becomes the club’s 10th signing so far after teenagers Kisiriko Denis Luzige, Kisolo John Innocent, Amis Bwangani and Godfrey Sekibengo as well as Aliro Moses Okabo, Ibrahim Wammanah, Denis Otim, Rogers Omedwa and Norman Namanya.

Tax Collectors, LUCIO" is in the building.

Meanwhile, the Tax Collectors did confirm departure of eleven players.

These include George Senkaaba (released) Paul Patrick Mbowa (contract expiry) Patrick Matovu (released) Benjamin Nyakoojo (released) Yusuf Wasswa (released) Hannington Ssebwalunyo (contract expiry) Kabon Living (contract expiry) Kokas Alou (released), Michael Lubowa (released), Salim Abdallah (released) and Ronald Dickson Kigongo.