Time immemorial, football is and will forever remain a team sport.

This was exactly showcased by Uganda’s St Noa Girls School Zzana as they won bronze at the 2023 ISF World Football Schools’ cup tournament.

The team captain Sarah Babirye has singled out the teamwork element, determination and character as the key leads to their victory.

Sarah Babirye, captain St Noa Girls Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

“We were united and worked towards a common goal” Babirye, an S6 student remarks.

“Right from the word go, we had a mission to accomplish and we worked for it. I thank the management, my fellow players, coaches, fans and media for everything done” she added.

St Noa Girls School Zzana received their bronze medals at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat city as the 14th ISF World Schools Football Championship officially came to an end on Friday night.

St Noa Girls Zzana players and official jump off in jubilations | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls Zzana overcame Germany 2-0 at FUS Stadium in Rabat City during the bronze medal match.

Peace Olga Niyomwungere and second half subsistute Jowelia Nagadya scored the goals, both in the second half.

There were unlimited bundles of joy as the players and officials majestically walked to the podium to receive the bronze medals and accompanying trophy.

“This is a good motivation to go home with something” Babirye added, referring to the bronze medals and accompanying trophy.

“We pick a lot of lesssons from this tournament going forward” she added.

Miriam Ayoo celebrates after scoring against France | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls School Zzana drew goal-less with the hosts Morocco, humbled Chile 8-0, defeated England 5-1, overcame France 3-0 before they were stopped by China team 2; 4-1 after a goal-less draw in normal time.

The third-place play-off witnessed St Noa Girls School Zzana triumph 2-0 over Germany.

Jowelia Nagadya shrugs off a French opponent to score the second goal | Credit: David Isabirye

Morocco vs St Noa Girls action in the tournament’s official opening match

In the final, China 1 recovered from a goal down to defeat counterparts China two 2-1 during the exciting duel.

Captain Wang Dantong put China 2 in the lead with her 7th goal of the competition.

In the second half, China returned completely a different entity scoring through Yu Zhang’s brace to overturn the game in their favour.

France won the boys’ contest with a sole strike by Wael Debbiche over hosts Morocco to take the boys’ gold.

Croatia finished as the boys’ bronze medalists.

Ukraine (girls) and Mexico (boys) teams took the respective fair play awards.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s two other boys teams; Kibuli S.S and Amus College finished 22nd and 17th respectively.

China was officially presented with the ISF flag ahead of the 2024 games in Dalia city.

This tournament was organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

St Noa Girls School players pray before a match in Rabat city, Morocco