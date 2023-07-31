Uganda’s Gazelles will battle the Democratic Republic of Congo in the qualification playoff to the quarterfinals of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

The game will be played on Tuesday night.

Mali’s win over Senegal in the ultimate Group C game meant Uganda finishes as second and crosses with the bottom side of Group D which is DRC.

“[The Democratic Republic of] Congo is a really physical team, experienced team more than us but we need to adapt our game plan against them.

“They are a really athletic team, they’ve been playing with a seven, eight, nine-player rotation, so we need to try to be a team. We have to run, be aggressive and score from our defence,” Gazelles head coach Alberto Antuna said ahead of the game.

The Gazelles beat Senegal in a historic victory on Saturday and will be high in confidence ahead of the game.

“We are going to use it [win over Senegal] in a way like the players know that doing the game plan, respecting the rules, we can compete against anyone in this tournament. So obviously, the win gives us confidence and some energy to keep competing,” Antuna said.

Qualifiers for Quarterfinal | Tuesday, August 1

Angola Vs Guinea – 1:00pm (EAT)

Egypt Vs Senegal – 4:00pm

Mozambique Vs Ivory Coast – 7:00pm

Uganda Vs DR Congo – 10:00pm

Quarterfinal Bracket

By topping their respective groups, Cameroon, Mali, Rwanda and Nigeria qualified directly for the quarterfinals that will be played on Wednesday.

Cameroon will face the winner of the qualifier between Egypt and Senegal while Mali will battle the winner of the tie between Angola and Guinea.

If the Gazelles go past the Democratic Republic of Congo, a showdown with hosts Rwanda awaits in what will be a mouthwatering clash.

Defending champions Nigeria lie in wait for the winner between Mozambique and Ivory Coast.