Senegal picked their first win at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, beating Egypt 71-60 on Tuesday afternoon.

The win sent the eleven-time African champions to the quarterfinals of the 2023 edition where they will battle Cameroon in a repeat of the 2021 third-place playoff.

Egypt controlled the later stages of the opening quarter they won 24-18.

Senegal then played catch-up in the second quarter and inevitably did just over 4 minutes to play in the fourth quarter on Aya Traore’s triple that tied the game at 30.

Egypt would assume a quick four-point lead again but Traore (10 points & 7 rebounds) hit a jumper followed by three free throws, two from Arame Niang as Senegal took the lead. Fatou Dieng knocked down a triple to stretch the lead to 4 points.

It was Egypt’s turn to play catch up in the third and they did on Nadine’s free throw that tied the game at 44 midway through the period. It was a seesaw the rest of the quarter with four lead changes but Egypt led by a point (51-50) going into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Fatou Babou Diagne (17 points & 10 rebounds) and Yacine Diop (10 points) took charge for Senegal to deliver a quarterfinal ticked for the 2019 finalists.

Nadine Mohammed (15 points) and Raneem Elgadawy (17 points) scored in double figures for Egypt while Reem Mousa contributed 9 points in the losing effort.