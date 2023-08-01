Overview: James Mukubya cites a sudden twist in the attitude of the players after the loss in the semi-finals to win their bronze medal match against Germany 2-0.

After guiding St Noa Girls School Zzana to a memorable third place at the 2023 ISF World Schools football championship, head coach James Mukubya has switched attention to the upcoming FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

St Noa Girls School Zzana staged a gallant display in Rabat city (Kingdom of Morocco), scooping bronze after overcoming Germany 2-0 in the third place play-off.

James Mukubya, head coach St Noa Girls School Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

Now Mukubya has swiftly turned concentration towards the forthcoming FEASSSA Games in Rwanda where St Noa Girls Zzana is the defending champions in girls’ football.

“I want to thank the team for the special performance in Morocco where we managed to take bronze. It was a collective display of character and determination. Now, we shall take a little rest before we resume preparations for the East African Games coming up in Huye city, Rwanda” Mukubya stated.

At the 2023 ISF WSC Football Championship, St Noa Girls School Zzana showed resilience and the right mentality, earning a point off the hosts Morocco during the tournament’s official opening match which ended 1-all.

Peace Olga Niyomwungere takes on a China 2 opponent | Credit: David Isabirye

They were bullish during the second game, winning comprehensively 8-0 over South Americans Chile, Europeans England 5-1 before advancing to the quarter finals.

At the quarter final stage, they shredded off the opposition of the French, 3-0.

The great run came to a halt during the semi-final; falling 1-4 to China 2 in a tense shoot-out after the normal full-time duration had ended goal-less.

Mukubya cites a sudden twist in the attitude of the players after the loss in the semi-finals to win their bronze medal match against Germany 2-0.

“After we lost to China 2 in the semi-finals during the penalty shoot-outs, we quickly recollected ourselves. Of course, it was bitter to lose making it to the final. But, again, we knew, there was something to fight for in the third place, the bronze which we got. I salute the players” Mukubya revealed.

James Mukubya | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, France and China 1 won the boys’ and girls’ overall titles respectively.

France overcame the hosts Morocco 1-0 courtesy of Wael Debbiche’s strike.

Croatia finished as the boys’ bronze medalists.

China 1 recovered from a goal down to edge compatriots China two 2-1.

Captain Wang Dantong put China 2 in the lead with her 7th goal of the competition.

In the second half, China returned completely a different entity scoring through Yu Zhang’s brace to overturn the game in their favour.

James Mukubya addresses the media after the 3-0 win over France | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda’s other two boys’ sides; Amus College and Kibuli S.S were 17th and 22nd respectively out of 28 countries.

Amus College beat Nigeria 2-1 at the FUS Rabat sports complex during the 17th/18th place play-off.

Kibuli S.S lost 5-6 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a goal-less encounter in normal time.

The other good news for Uganda was the top scorer in the boys’ cluster, Allan Oyirwoth who scored 10 goals to his name.

St Noa Girls XI Vs China 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Fair-play:

Ukraine (girls) and Mexico (boys) teams took the respective fair play awards.

China was officially presented with the ISF flag ahead of the 2024 games in Dalia city (17th to 27th May).

This tournament was organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

James Mukubya in the St Noa Girls School dug-out | Credit: David Isabirye