Overview: St Noa Girls Zzana shone with bronze medals after finishing third at the games, beating Germany 2-0 in the third-place play-off during a championship that lured as many as 28 countries.

It was business unusual at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday (1st August) afternoon as the delegation of players and officials from the 2023 ISF WSC football championship in Morocco safely returned home.

Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) officials, family members, school students, friends, well-wishers and the media personalities were at the airport to receive the group which had three teams; St Noa Girls School – Zzana, Kibuli S.S and Amus College.

Some of the St Noa Girls players disembark from the Emirates Air plane at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

The delegation led by president Emeritus Patrick Okanya was then hosted to sumptuous luncheon at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe Municipality.

Uganda’s delegation at the ISF WSC football championship in Morocco poses for a group photo with some officials outside Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe

St Noa girls school students in uniform hoist the trophy at Entebbe International Airport

At the hotel, they were joined by the USSSA president Justus Mugisha, CEO Chris Mugisha, Commissioner of physical education and sports Rev. Duncans Mugumya and Ismael Mulindwa, representing the permanent secretary in the ministry of education and sports.

Mulindwa warmly welcomed back the teams from Morocco; and fighting gallantly to return home with something in the hand (bronze medals and a trophy).

Ismael Mulndwa (in suit)

“I bring greetings from the minister of education and sports Hon Janet Kataha Museveni” he started. “On her behalf, I say thank you. I welcome you all from Morocco. I thank you for the discipline, hardwork and cooperation” he added.

Mulindwa commended all the officials that accompanied the team to include Members of Parliament, ASHUU president Brother Augustine Mugabo, USSSA officials, school administrators and the coaches.

He urged the different teams to prepare gallantly for the upcoming FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

USSSA luncheon at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe | Credit: David Isabirye

Rev Mugumya reechoed Government’s bold message of supporting sports at all levels.

He also hinted of the need for students to have an equal balance of sports with education.

USSSA President Mugisha lauded Government as he called for more capacity building for Uganda’s teams and their leaders in the promotion of mass sports.

“I thank the Government for the necessary support extended to USSSA. I humbly call for more support in capacity building for the team leaders; coaches in particular. My observation from the games in Morocco was one; the upper hand some of the teams had on their different technical dockets. This is one area that needs urgent address.” Mugisha appealed.

St Noa Girls players in jubilations at Entebbe International Airport

President Emeritus Okanya appreciated the different teams for the teamwork spirit and right mentality during the 2023 ISF WSC Games.

Meanwhile, St Noa Girls School – Zzana made a bold statement with an open roof tourists’ vehicle that made a procession along Entebbe road right to the school.

The open roof vehicle at the entrance of St Noa Girls School Zzana

St Noa students danced at the School compound

Another welcome dinner was served to the students with brief speeches from the team leaders.

The normal school business and operations were also interrupted as the students danced to the loud music at the main assembly point.

China will host the 2024 ISF WSC football championship in Dalia city (17th to 27th May).

St Noa Girls School Zzana director sandwiched by students at Entebbe International Airport