Vipers Junior Team needed extra work to defeat hard fighting Mbarara Sports Academy as the two teams faced off in the FUFA Juniors League National finals on Monday.

In the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, the Junior Venoms had to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win.

Reagan Ssekisambu and substitute Frank Ssekanjako scored a goal in either half for Vipers Junior team.

Mbarara Sports Academy had a goal in between scored by left back Uthman Kaaya but this eventually settled for a consolation.

Vipers started the better side troubling Mbarara’s back line with the front trio of Ssekisambu, Farouk Tumwesigye and Arafat Nkoola.

However, Mbarara Sports Academy looked organized at the back and indeed denied the Venoms an early lead.

Their resilience was eventually broken a minute after the half hour mark when Ssekisambu tapped home from close range.

Winger Tumwesigye ignited the attack on the left, going past several defenders before sending a low drive that was parried by goalkeeper Conrad Kamukama only to land into Ssekisambu’s path.

Captain Abubaker Walusimbi nearly doubled Vipers lead but his ferocious strike rattled off the upright.

In the second half, Mbarara Sports Academy returned rejuvenated and played better than their opponents for the first twenty minutes.

The renewed energy produced an equalizer in the 61st minute thanks to the left back Kaaya who dribbled past several defenders before firing into the bottom right corner.

The pressure prompted several changes for Vipers coach Dan Male introducing players like Leonard Kasanya, Oliminyarwa Bitanywene and Ssekanjako.

The aforementioned trio were a thorn in the fresh for Mbarara and would later produce the winning goal.

Ssekanjako took personal initiative to strike outside of the box and produce the winning goal for the Venoms.

The two teams will return to action on Tuesday with Vipers taking on Friends of Soccer who lost 3-1 to Prosper Soccer Academy while Mbarara Sports Academy will face BUL FC Junior Team.

It should be noted that the National finals have five regional Champions contending for the overall title with games played in a round robbin format.