The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has released the fixtures for the 2023 Pilsner Super 8 tournament.

The competition which returns after almost four years in sabbatical will see BUL host Vipers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday August 7.

On the same day, sixteen-time league champions SC Villa will host Maroons at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku with both games kicking off at 4pm and live on FUFA TV.

On Tuesday August 8, KCCA will play Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo while Arua Hill will visit URA at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi.

The semi-finals and the first classification matches will be played on Thursday august 11 and 12 while the final and other matches dates and venues will be communicated in the due course.

The summarized fixtures

Monday August 7, 4pm – Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa vs BUL – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

BUL vs Vipers – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday August 8, 4pm – Live on FUFA TV

Wakiso Giants vs KCCA – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

URA vs Arua Hill – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi

SEMI FINALS

Thursday August 10, 4pm

SC Villa/Maroons Vs BUL/Vipers – TBC

Friday August 11, 4pm

Wakiso Giants/KCCA vs URA/Arua Hill – TBC