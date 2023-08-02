Overview: At SC Villa, the club has released striker Seif Batte, defenders Fred Agandu and Hassan Musana, goalkeeper Martin Elungati, Nicholas Ssenono, Frank Muna Kalule as well as Burundi midfielder Pistis Barenge.

URA has completed the signing of striker Shariph Kimbowa from Wakiso Giants.

The big centre forward joins the four-time champions on a two year contract until 2025 and becomes the club’s eleventh signing in the window so far.

At the Lugazi based side, he joins ex-teammates in Joshua Lubwama and Moses Aliro with whom he played at Wakiso Giants.

URA has also added Enock Walusimbi, Kisiriko Denis Luzige, Kisolo John Innocent, Amis Bwangani and Godfrey Sekibengo as well as Aliro Moses Okabo, Ibrahim Wammanah, Denis Otim, Rogers Omedwa and Norman Namanya.

The club has also let go of eleven players George Senkaaba (released) Paul Patrick Mbowa (contract expiry) Patrick Matovu (released) Benjamin Nyakoojo (released) Yusuf Wasswa (released) Hannington Ssebwalunyo (contract expiry) Kabon Living (contract expiry) Kokas Alou (released), Michael Lubowa (released), Salim Abdallah (released) and Ronald Dickson Kigongo.

Muhammad Ssenoga alias Kagawa Credit: KCCA FC

Meanwhile, KCCA has loaned Muhammad Kagawa and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa to Wakiso Giants and Express FC respectively.

The season long loan will see the two players spend the 2023/24 season at those clubs but the Kasasiro have an option to recall them after the first round.

Elsewhere, newly promoted side NEC has also completed the signing of six players so far – Allan Mugalu (Arua Hill), Ismael Maganda (Proline), John Paul Acire, Isaac Balyejusa, Ronald Ogenga and Sharif Lubega.

At SC Villa, the club has released striker Seif Batte, defenders Fred Agandu and Hassan Musana, goalkeeper Martin Elungati, Nicholas Ssenono, Frank Muna Kalule as well as Burundi midfielder Pistis Barenge.

These join Charles Bbaale and Gift Fred who left the club for greener pastures in Rwanda and Tanzania respectively.