Overview: Goalkeeper Ismael Maganda has expressed the readiness to play his heart out at NEC Football Club.

Goalkeeper Ismael Maganda’s star has continued to shine since his break through moment whilst at Entebbe based ECON Football Academy back in the years.

Maganda will play topflight soccer at NEC Football Club this coming season after penning a two year deal since crossing over from third tier Proline Football Club.

He has expressed the readiness to play his heart out at the Bugolobi based side that was only promoted to the Uganda Premier League in May 2023.

“I want to give my best in training sessions and matches” he vowed.

“This is a great opportunity in my career, a big stepping stone to make an impact as I fight for the club tooth and nail” he continued.

Maganda’s journey started at ECON Football Academy under coach Allan Kabonge.

He was then signed by fourth tier side VIVAE LAVIE Football club, Kitinda Football Club and Entebbe road city lads in the third division.

Last season, he featured for Proline Football Club in the Kampala regional league, playing 11 games of the first round as they went unbeaten before an ailment sidelined him for the subsequent round.

Maganda cites discipline and special passion for training for his drastic rise up the ladder.

“I have always remained focused in training both on a personal level and during team sessions.” He hints.

At NEC Football Club, he is expected to compete for the number one shirt with vastly experienced Samson Kirya.

Kirya left Wakiso Giants after two seasons having also played at Sports Club Villa.

The other new signings at the club christened as “Die-hards” include Brian Kayanja, Allan Mugalu, Isaac Balyejusa, Sharif Lubega, Ronald Owiny Ogenga, John Paul Acire, among others.

NEC is managed by Hussein Mbalangu with Bosco Dudu and Bast Ssemuyaba offering the assisting right hand.

They lost 0-1 in the latest pre-season build-up to Sports Club Villa.