Uganda 62-88 Mozambique

Uganda will have to play for seventh place at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket after falling to Mozambique, 88-62, on Thursday.

The Gazelles dug themselves a pit so early in the game with a lack of effort and a bad attitude, sinking to a 19 point deficit in the opening quarter and played catch the rest of the game.

A solid second quarter from the Gazelles on both ends of the floor saw Uganda cut the deficit to 6 (37-31) just under 2 minutes to play but went into the halftime time break trailing by 9 (42-33).

The competed in the third quarter but were utterly absent in the fourth scoring just 7 points while letting in 23 in the 26-point defeat.

Janon Otto scored team high 18 points while Lydia Babirye and Claire Lamunu contributed 12 points each with the latter pulling down 7 rebounds.

Forward Agostinho Macauro went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, netting game high 23 to lead Mozambique. Centers Tamara Seda and Odélia Mafanela added 17 and 16 points respectively.

Uganda will this take on Guinea in the 7th place playoff on Friday.