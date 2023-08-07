Overview: After six matches, Ssingo has 13 points in the Bulange group, two better than second placed Buvuma. Gomba has 11 points and top Muganzirwaza group, two points off Mawokota. In Masengere group, Buddu and Buwekula are both on 12 points apiece but the former have a superior goal difference.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Match Day 6 Results):

Kooki 0-3 Buddu

Buddu Ssese 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Kabula 2-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buweekula 1-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Butambala 1-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Buluuli 1-1 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Mawokota 0-0 Busiro

Busiro Buvuma 0-0 Busujju

The 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament continued with several matches on match day six.

Ssingo, Gomba and Buddu lead the group standings in the Bulange, Muganzirwaza and Masengere pools respectively.

After six matches, Ssingo has 13 points in the Bulange group, two better than second placed Buvuma.

Gomba has 11 points and top Muganzirwaza group, two points off Mawokota.

In Masengere group, Buddu and Buwekula are both on 12 points apiece but the former has a superior goal difference.

Buluuli is third with eight points.

Buddu Ssaza fans in Plascon branded shirts Credit: Don Mugabi

Latest results:

In the match day six games played, Buddu overcame Kooki 3-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Pius Ssebulime, Isaac Ofoyrwoth and George Isingoma scored for Buddu.

Ssingo 1-0 on the road over Bugerere with Joseph Ssewali scoring the lone strike with 18 minutes to play.

Buweekula edged three-time winners Kyadondo 1-0 courtesy of Blanchar Mulamba’s goal.

Five-time record champions Gomba easily beat islanders Ssese 3-1 at the Lutoboka playground.

Allan Oyirwoth, Aaron Mutebi and Viane Benon Kigenyi scored for the record champions.

Conrad Ssenjogera got the consolation for another Island team Ssese.

Kabula pipped visiting Mawogola 2-1. Isaac Julius Adda and Ronald Turyamusiima scored for Kabula.

Alfred Ejoye’s early goal for Mawogola turned into the consolation.

Buluuli and Kyaggwe shared the spoils 1-all. Clovis Okwera ascored for Buluuli as Yusufu Mukwana replied for Kyaggwe.

Butambala and Bulemeezi played to a 1-all stalemate.

Derrick Birungi was on target for Butambala and David Opio scored for Bulemeezi.

Buvuma and Busujju duel did not produce any goal.

Match day seven will be played on Saturday, 12th August 2023 and on the subsequent day.