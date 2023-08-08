In Entebbe

Challengers v Wanderers

Challengers 235/9

Wanderers 176 all out

Challengers won by 59 runs

In Lugogo

Nyakasura v Patidar

Nyakasura 289/9

Patidar 235/9

Nyakasura won by 54 runs

In Kamengo

Ceylon Lions v Aziz Damani Development

Aziz Damani Development 261/6

Ceylon Lions 260/8

Aziz Damani Development won by 1 run

In Jinja

Strikers v Aziz Damani Ismailia

Stikers 283/9

Aziz Damani Ismaili 222

Strikers won by 61 runs

Saturday Games

In Lugogo

Strikers v Tornado B

Strikers 102

Tornado 103/9

Tornado won by 1 wicket

In Jinja

Rounders v Jinja SSS

Rounders 151

Jinja SSS 155/6

Rounders won by 4 wickets

In the league games, all teams that batted second on Sunday lost trying to chase down totals in a weekend that had three centuries and three half-centuries.

In Lugogo, Brian Asaba (164) led Nyakasura to their 1st win in the top flight, his knock included 11 boundaries and seven maximums helped Nyakasura post a commanding 289 in their 50 overs.

Patidar came out fighting even if they fell short by 54 runs in the chase. Nyakasura picking up their 1st win of the 50-over season.

In Entebbe, a captain’s knock from Aneef Sha (61) helped Challengers overcome a resilient Wanderers side.

Challengers struggled to score runs on a difficult surface but the experience of Aneef ensured that his side posted a competitive 231 in their 50 overs.

A lack of partnerships derailed the Wanderers’ chase as they lost wickets in succession a late surge pushed the score along but ultimately fell short by 59 runs.

Challengers passing the Wanderers test as they seek a maiden league crown.

In Kamengo at the Serenity Oval, Ceylon Lions hosted Aziz Damani Development and edged the home side by just one run.

In a thrilling clash that had 521 runs Mukesh Maker (111) was the difference between the sides as his century won the match for Aziz Damani Development.

Kenya internationals Alex Obanda (84) and Collins Obuya (45) took the game to Aziz Damani Development but a middle-order collapse handed the initiative to Damani until a late cameo from Abong Collins (39) nearly won the game for the hosts.

A second failure for Ceylon Lions and they will be looking over their shoulders in a battle to stay up.

Strikers had the most workload of the weekend losing on Saturday to Tornado by one wicket but they were able to come strong on Sunday winning by 61 runs against Aziz Damani Ismaili in Jinja.

Youngster Gerald Olipa (117) with a swashbuckling knock that ensured that his side pick up their 1st win of the 50-over season.

In Jinja on Saturday Rounders were defeated by the home side Jinja SSS by four wickets.

The schoolboys of Jinja SSS are too strong for Rounders both sides are very familiar with the playing conditions of the Jinja SSS oval.