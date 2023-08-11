Striker Abu Mayanja was the difference as KCCA FC overcame Wakiso Giants FC in the quarterfinals of the FUFA Super 8.

In the game played on Friday at MTN Omondi Stadium, the teenage forward who was recently promoted from the KCCA FC Junior team bagged a brace to send his team to the next stage.

This was the first competitive game for Mayanja and he did not disappoint, scoring twice in the second half.

His first goal came shortly before the hour mark, heading from a well-delivered cross by fullback Haruna Lukwago.

He got his second on the day moments later, tapping home from close range.

KCCA FC will face URA FC in the semifinals. The latter eliminated Bright Stars on Friday, while SC Villa and BUL will meet in the other semifinal.