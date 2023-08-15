

Joshua Muwanguzi can now have some relief after extending his clubman rally championship lead with victory from the SMC Masaka rally over the weekend.

Muwanguzi who is considered favorite for the CRC title saw his chase take a twist with the inclusion of the young drivers, Ali Mohammed and Yasser Ali Omar. The youngesters nipped points in the last events where Muwanguzi faltered.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

It would be hotly contented affair in Masaka too.

Muwanguzi exchanged stage times with the young drivers, but he came out with the fastest times overall to claim the victory by 25 seconds over Ali Mohammed.

“This victory puts me closer to my target. There is a record I want to break in the CRC championship,” said Muwanguzi.

“It was important for me to win Masaka rally to recover from Jinja rally disappointment. It helps me to get away from the young boys. They are so determine to win and I can’t give it away easily. He added.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Masaka victory makes it three wins for Muwanguzi of the five events this season.

He sits strong on the leaderboard with 90points; 20points more than Godfrey Kiyimba who takes the second.

“I am now closer to the dream, I only need one win to seal the title. My main focus is on the next event, with 20points in the bag, I will only have to finish in the remaining events,” said Muwanguzi.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Muwanguzi drives a Subaru Impreza and since his entry in motorsport he has gain popularity with his contention in the CRC category.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The next NRC round is scheduled for 20-22 October.

Top three CRC driver’s standings

Joshua Muwanguzi 90

Godfrey Kiyimba 70

Ali Mohammed 60